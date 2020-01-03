Christ Episcopal Church’s concert series is including the Un-Included Club at 4 p.m. Sunday with a “Potpourri of Music” from the Academic Musique.
Sunday’s concert is part of an ongoing benefit series to raise money for local charities.
Admission is $5, and additional donations are welcome. All monies will go to fund Un-Included Club activities.
The concert will feature a wide range of musical styles. Performers will be Nan Cryar, piano; Michael MacLaughlin, strings; George Hogan, baritone; and Lauren Carlson, soprano. David Perez-Guerra will be the accompanist.
The Sunday afternoon concert series is a continuing ministry of the church. The concerts, featuring local musicians, have raised more than $14,000 for area charities, food banks and medical clinics serving the poor.
The Un-Included Club is a Temple organization that teaches youngsters the skills to make wise choices in regard to their health, safety and education, said Doree Collins, executive director.
The club, in connection with Christ Episcopal Church, recently received a grant from the Episcopal Health Foundation to assist in the expansion of the Un-Included Club and its many partners. The Episcopal Health Foundation is working to strengthen the health care of millions of Texans that live in a 57-county region that includes Bell County.
The Rev. Becky Sparks, Christ Church deacon, said that Collins impressed representatives from the health foundation during its initial meetings.
The grant underwrites leadership training to develop community participation and helps the club develop and strengthen relationships with the local Temple community, Sparks added.
Ten adults from Temple attended the first series of training sessions. Collins in turn is using what she learned to teach leadership skills to the young members of the club.
“The Episcopal Health Foundation funds innovative solutions and bolsters the ability of dedicated nonprofits to have a bigger and sustained impact in their neighborhoods to truly transform the health of Texans,” said the Rev. Janice Krause, the church’s interim rector.
The foundation partners with nonprofit organizations, health departments, people of faith, philanthropic institutions and local citizenry to strength communities.