Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple, will be joining cities and churches across the nation in ringing its bell at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to remember and honor those lost to COVID-19 and to pray for those who are recovering.
The brief outdoor service will coincide with the national memorial service held simultaneously in Washington, D.C. The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool will be illuminated with thousands of lights to memorialize lives lost.
The service at Christ Episcopal, open to people of all backgrounds, will be led by the Rev. Janice Krause, interim rector, and the Rev. Becky Sparks, deacon, at the corner of North Main and West Calhoun in front of the church’s bell tower.
Families may submit names of those who have died from COVID-19 or who are sick with the virus. Krause and Sparks will led special prayers for their healing. Names may be submitted ahead by emailing ami@christchurchtemple.org.
“Jesus healed the sick,” Krause said. “He had dominion over disease and death. We will pray that God arrests, cures and erases the coronavirus from our community and our country. We will also pray for the thousands of health-care workers in our county who console and heal patients — from the doctors and nurses to the support staff. We will ask God to give wisdom and skill, diligence and patience as they attend those who are sick.”
The service will be held outdoors; social distancing and face masks will be required. Attendees may also park their cars next to the church and listen to the service from their cars. People may also bring their own bells to ring along with the church bell.
The service is planned to also support and pray for all those who have been affected by the pandemic.
“We will remember those who are most vulnerable — those who must choose between preserving their health or going to work to support their families,” Krause said. “We also want to pray for those who are alone and isolated because of the quarantine. This disease affects every part of our community.”
“When so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends, and neighbors, we must remember to honor those who have died, reflect on what has been a challenging time in the nation’s history, and renew our commitment to unite to end the pandemic and rebuild our nation,” Krause said. “Prayer can also open our hearts to reconciliation and healing the spirit as well as the body.”
In past decades, early in this congregation’s history, Christ Episcopal Church was a frequent site of community gatherings and services in times of turmoil and wars. Its memorial services taken from the Book of Common Prayer became a great unifier among people of all faiths.
In December 1918, a multi-denominal gathering honored those who had died from World War I and the influenza epidemic. Slightly more than two decades later, in November 1941, Christ Church opened its doors to the entire community for a daylong contemplative Armistice Day service. Armistice Day Nov. 11, 1918, marked the ceasefire in World War I that prompted peace talks.
A month later, on Dec. 7, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. The church has continued to be a center for thoughtful religious rituals in time of distress.