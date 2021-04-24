When the Rev. Jeremiah Ullrich became its new pastor on Feb. 1, St. John Lutheran Church in Bartlett — like the rest of the country — was feeling its way out of the coronavirus pandemic.
The church was already having in-person worship services, he said, but normally there would have been an exciting time of meet-and-greet with the new pastor and his family.
“We didn’t have that, because of COVID,” he said. “The interaction with members has mainly been on the phone.”
It’s started to pick up since vaccinations were rolled out, he said, making it easier for him to visit with members.
And one encouraging thing about wrestling with the virus is how churches are providing online material to help fill in the gaps, he said. In his previous pastorate with Shepherd King Lutheran Church in Lubbock, he started a daily Bible study before the pandemic and continued with it, creating short online videos as a supplement. In Bartlett, he has turned this into an online daily prayer series, following the same sections of the Bible.
For the live service this past Sunday, Ullrich spoke on Christ’s farewell address to the disciples before his ascension, with Luke 24:45 as the text: “Then he opened their minds to understand the scriptures.”
God works to open minds instead of closing them, Ullrich said. In the sermon, he tied this into the Bartlett church’s German heritage. Established by immigrant German farmers, the church helped German-speaking people adjust to an English-speaking world, he said.
“Some of the eldest members of our congregation are first generation English-speakers,” he said. “That happens to be my heritage as well. Especially during World War I and World War II, being German in this part of Texas was something that people were skeptical of.”
He further paralleled this to more recent social jabs at immigrant communities. Individuals have been targeted, he said, or have felt “some sort of push-back” because of their heritage.
Even in Jesus’ time, he said, there was a significant conversation between the Jewish and gentile Christians. Peter himself had to have his mind opened to receive gentiles into the church.
“Our ancestors at St. John hoped the community would accept their German heritage without oppression, and that’s a hope for our day and time too,” Ullrich said.
In line with the church’s present-day mission, he said, the congregation will continue to serve in order to meet the spiritual needs of the people in and around Bartlett. For him, that means partnering with the local leaders, he said.
“Being that liaison, that bridge, that public figure building relationships in the community matters greatly,” he said. “We want to help make this community the best it can be for the sake of Jesus.”
His wife, Amanda Ullrich, is also a registered pastor with the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, he said. Previously she served two yoked-together parishes, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Levelland and St. Martin Lutheran Church in Littlefield. Now she stays at home with the couple’s three children: Joel, 4, Lydia, 2, and Susanna, 4 months. Once the children reach school age, she plans to return to the ministry.