Musical events at First Methodist Church of Temple
The sanctuary choir of the First Methodist Church of Temple will present Handel’s “Messiah” at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday in the church’s sanctuary. The choir will be accompanied by an orchestra of local musicians.
Also, at 4 p.m. on Sun day in the sanctuary, the annual “Carols and Keyboards” Christmas concert will be presented by organist Dr. Carl Bradley and pianist Sammy Marshall. Featured on the program will be soloist Dr. Richard Novak, the Las Voces Quintet, and the men’s quartet of First Methodist Church.
The church is located at 102 N. Second St. in Temple. The concerts are presented free of charge and are open to the public.
Volunteers sought
Good News Clubs are in need of volunteers to conduct Christmas party club events. This is an opportunity to share the gospel of the Lord Jesus with children in their space (apartment complexes, daycare centers, schools, or in your backyard).
For information contact Lydia Lowe at 254-780-7780.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job 1 and 2nd Timothy and Titus (Christian leadership), Colossians and James.
The class meets weekly. There are three options to participate: In person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women); and live on the Zoom online meeting platform.
The in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton. The class is open to all adults.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, co-ed, or married couples.
Each week participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class breaks for Christmas and spring break and finishes the week of May 1, 2023.
To register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
For information call 254-718-6104.