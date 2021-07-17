Grammy award nominees The Erwins and Joseph Habedank will headline The Harvest, a concert benefiting local food banks, 6 p.m. Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Belton.
There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted to help restock local food banks, including Churches Touching Lives for Christ, Love of Christ, and Helping Hands ministries.
About the artists
Joseph Habedank is a Daywinds Recording Artist and has been nominated for a Grammy award twice. He was named the Dove Contemporary Southern Gospel Artist of the Year in 2020. He has been featured on numerous media outlets, including Fox News, Billboard Magazine, and Glenn Beck’s “The Blaze”. Some of the songs he has written have been recorded by such artist as Reba McEntire, Restless Heart, Daily & Vincent, The Booth Brothers, Karen Peck and New River, The Hoppers and many others. At a young age, he became a baritone and lead singer for The Perry’s from 2003–2013. During that time, he won Singing News Magazine’s Favorite Young Artist, New Soloist, and Favorite Soloist in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Born in Painesville, Ohio, he now lives in Nashville with his wife, Lindsay.
The Erwins, a gospel singing family from East Texas, have performed at venues across Central Texas and the U.S. They have appeared at 270 events in a year traveling with their mother and father, who have been full-time evangelists for more than 44 years. The group includes Keith, Kody, Kris and Katie. They have released 10 projects, earning several awards on Southern Gospel radio, and two Dove Awards. In 2020, they were nominated for their first Grammy under the Album of the Year category.
“Their lifelong blend of sound coupled with their deep-rooted faith has pushed them to the top of the music charts and on Christian radio,” John Moseley, Harvest concert spokesman, said. “Their performances are full of passion and excitement as they delight in bringing the Gospel in music to all ages!”
The church is located at 508 N. Main St. in Belton. The concert is sponsored by Harvest Connection Foods, LLC.