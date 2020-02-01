Temple’s two congregations of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) used Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a time to share in a combined service, renewing a vibrant tradition of cooperation in worship, work and fellowship.
Members of both congregations met in First Christian Church’s sanctuary at 300 N. Fifth St. to hear the Rev. Horace Miller Sr., pastor of the predominantly black Crestview Christian Church, speak on the invitation to salvation offered by Jesus Christ to all people. In a sermon titled “Gift of Love,” he preached on John 3:16 and the following verses about Jesus’ counsel to the Jewish leader Nicodemus about the sufficiency of heartfelt belief in Christ for salvation.
Nicodemus was a member of the ruling council of the Jews in Jerusalem who approached Jesus in the middle of the night.
John 3:16, a foundational text of Christianity, quotes Jesus as saying “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life” (New Revised Standard Version). In a rapid delivery with frequent interjections of “Praise the Lord!”, Miller told the assembly, “It doesn’t matter who you are or what your life is like, your belief will bring change to your life and you will be saved.
“Nothing is too hard for God, who knows about all those things in your life you don’t want anybody to know. You see the love of God where you once saw only yourself. You have peace in the Lord.”
The name of the Indianapolis-based Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), with regional headquarters in Fort Worth, distinguishes it from churches in the same tradition who did not join in a restructure in the 1960s.
The predominately white First Christian Church of Temple was organized in 1888, accepting an offer from the Santa Fe Railroad to donate land for a building to any church forming in the city. Crestview Christian Church formed in the 1940s, Miller said, meeting first in the home of Cora Ward, now deceased. The church is now located at 802 S. 22nd St.
Miller, who has pastored Crestview for 39 years while holding another job, said the two churches cooperated closely in fellowship and service functions since Crestview’s founding. The Rev. Mike Snell affirmed that the fellowship continued when he was youth minister at First Christian in the early 1990s but then declined. He left to serve other churches in different capacities until First Christian called him to return as senior pastor about 16 months ago. After settling in, he made a renewal of the former close relations a priority.
“A celebration on Martin Luther King Day seemed the most appropriate time to start it,” Snell said.
The churches plan another combined service on the denomination’s Reconciliation Day, Oct. 4, also at First Christian Church because of its sanctuary’s greater seating capacity. Sunday’s service followed First Christian Church’s order of worship with Miller preaching. The October service will follow Crestview’s order of worship with Snell preaching.
Reconciliation Day marks a special offering to support church-wide efforts to examine internal practices that might foster cultural or racial discrimination and to bring diverse church members, particularly youth, together to educate each other about differences in heritage and values.