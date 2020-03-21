First Church of God in Christ Founders Day
First Church of God in Christ, 1005 S. Terrace St. in Temple, will hold its Founders Day Appreciation Service 3 p.m. Saturday.
The congregation will celebrate co-founder Mother Ima Bailey and her 95th birthday. The guest speaker will be Dr. Dennis Brooks from New Jerusalem Interdenominational Church and ITGW Seminary.
The event is open to the public.
Corinth Ushers, Greeters, Health and Wellness Annual
Corinth Baptist Church, 321 S. 10th St. in Temple, will hold its Ushers, Greeter, Health and Wellness program 11 a.m. Sunday.
The theme is “Constancy and Consistency in the Christian Calling; Continuing in Prayer and Proclamation and in Practice”. The corresponding scriptures are Act 1:8, Galatians 1:8, and I Peter 2:9-10.
The keynote speaker will be The Rev. Michael Easter, who serves as superintendent of Sunday school and is a member of the male chorus, the Men of God, and the Armorbearers.
Music will be provided by the Ambassador Choir and the soloist will be Patricia Dunlap.
Bethel Fifth Sunday Mission program
Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will hold its Fifth Sunday Mission program 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 29.
The special guests will be the Rev. Faye Johnson and the congregation from Cameron Grove Baptist Church in Cameron.
Church’s Relay for Life event canceled
Salem Lutheran Church has canceled its Relay for Life event, which was scheduled for March 22, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.