As the number of coronavirus cases and deaths fall and vaccination rates climb in the Temple and Belton areas, church life is slowly moving toward “normal.”
Most congregations are loosening their COVID policies regarding masks and social distancing, but the definition of “normal” varies from church to church.
First Baptist Church of Temple recently announced that starting June 6, it would no longer require masks or social distancing.
The announcement was met with applause and at least one “whoop” from the congregation.
“We accepted the announcement with enthusiasm, and we look forward to moving forward with our church lives,” said Annelle Hobbs, First Baptist member and confessed “whooper.”
Evan Duncan, teaching and communications pastor at First Baptist, said the church will be fully open.
“We will have two overflow rooms where masks will be required, but they will be optional in the sanctuary,” he said.
Duncan said First Baptist was one of several Bell County locations where people could sign up for and receive COVID vaccinations.
“That was a big part of our decision,” he said. “We had 300 shots to administer, and many of our members were immunized.”
Rachel Diaz, Immanuel Baptist Church secretary, said the church and Sunday schools are fully open and there will be plenty of sanitizer on hand.
“We are recommending that people wear a mask but it is no longer required,” Diaz said.
Eighth Street Baptist in Temple is no longer taking temperatures at the door and members who have had COVID vaccinations are no longer required to wear a mask, the Rev. Roscoe C. Harrison said.
“Most of our members are senior citizens and most have been vaccinated,” he said. “Still, most continue to wear a mask. It’s their choice.”
Harrison said people are gradually returning to worship services.
“We have about 150 members, and probably half of those attended Sunday,” he said. “The choir is back. They hadn’t sang in about a year, but we are getting back to normal.”
At First Baptist Church in Belton, masks are required to enter the sanctuary but once seated visitors may take them off, according to Casey Staudt, FBC’s director of operations.
“We are at 70 percent capacity,” he said. “We do two services, and we are disinfecting with an electrostatic sprayer between services.”
Staudt said all scheduled activities are being held but some modifications are in place.
“We have not reduced our ministry, but we are doing some hybrid activities,” he said. “In addition to meeting live, we are doing some video meetings for those not comfortable with attending in person.”
First Christian in Temple has held meetings during the week and holding Sunday services via YouTube, but starting May 23, two live Sunday morning services will be held.
“We will require masks and limit seating,” said senior minister Mike Snell. “We are asking people to sign up for second service.”
According to information posted on the Temple Bible Church website, COVID-19 protocols have been lifted. Masks are welcome but not required, and families are urged to leave empty space between them and other groups.
Temple Bible has a “medically fragile area” in its Creekside Building where masks are required.
Masks are encouraged by not required at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple, according to Madalene Parker, administrative assistant.
“We’ve pretty much opened up,” she said. “Our seating requirements have been lifted.”
Parker said crews are thoroughly disinfecting after every service.
Foundation United Methodist Church in Temple recommends the wearing of face masks during services, and social distancing is observed, according to the church website.
Services at Foundation are also streamed via YouTube, and those attending have the option of sitting outside and listening to services on a speaker or via FM 98.7 radio (according to the website, you must be on church grounds to pick up radio signal).
Vista Community Church also has eased restrictions on masks — they are no longer required during any service at the church.
Tom Robbins, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church in Temple, said FUMC will follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We are asking those who are not vaccinated to wear a mask,” he said. “Also, those working closely with children should wear a mask since they have not been vaccinated.”
Robbins said the church is 100 percent open.