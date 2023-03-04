Grand Monday Nights
Temple Bible Church is launching a new program, “Grand Monday Nights,” for area grandparents. A kickoff meeting, which will offer information about the program, will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the Commons room at the church’s Creekside building.
“Grandparents are uniquely positioned to share the gospel with our grandchildren,” Dirk Gibson, a program event planner, said in a news release. “Come and see how our partnership with The Legacy Coalition will equip us and train us to better impact our grandchildren for the kingdom of God.”
The event is open to the public. The church is located at 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple.
First Christian Church
Senior Minister Mike Snell continues leading the Bible Study Series titled, Leadership Styles of Jesus as Found in the Bible at First Christian Church on Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. in the church parlor. All are invited to attend.
The final day of the Clean Out and Spruce Up Sale is today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church education wing. Patrons are asked to enter through the glass doors at 300 N. Fifth St. The sale will include kitchen items, furniture, arts and crafts items, decorative and gift items including hand-made new items, classroom furniture and supplies, copy machines, computers, nursery items, toys, children’s books and more. There are many items that may interest preschools and day care centers.
Sunday Worship is held weekly at 10 a.m. For information, contact the church office at 254-77-9061.
Grief Share at Temple First Church of the Nazarene
The Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, is sponsoring a Grief Share program.
The 13-week series will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays now through April 7.
The program offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
To sign up visit griefshare.org. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
Grief Share at Canyon Creek Baptist Church
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, is offering a Grief Share program 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays through April 30.
The program is open to anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one. The program features video seminars with experts in grief recovery.
For information call the church at 254-773-6084 or visit griefshare.org.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items. The pantry will also be accepting donations during those same hours.
Submission guidelines: Church news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.