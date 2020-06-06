Val Verde Baptist Church, 1058 FM 2268 in Holland, has announced plans for a revival to be held Sunday, June 14, through Wednesday, June 17.
“Our nation needs revival. It’s good we can get back together and have revival meetings in the wake of this pandemic,” said Richard Worden, pastor of Val Verde Baptist Church.
The revival will feature evangelists Paul and Vanessa Cherry. They are both accomplished musicians and will provide the music during the revival.
“Brother Cherry is widely known as one of the most effective vocational evangelists in the country, bringing powerful messages from God’s word,” Worden said in a news release.
If weather permits, some services will be held in the historic Val Verde Tabernacle located next to the church.
Revival times are as follows: 10 a.m. Sunday, June 14; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14, through Wednesday, June 17. The revival is open to the public.
The church’s regular schedule includes a Bible study at 9 a.m. Sundays; a worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays; and a Wednesday prayer service at 6 p.m.
For more information contact Worden at 254-541-6581 or email jard811@gmail.com