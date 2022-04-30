Millions around the U.S. will join in prayer on May 5 for the annual National Day of Prayer event.
“Our upcoming National Day of Prayer Daily Prayer Minutes on national radio have the potential to reach over 11 million listeners each day,” said National Day of Prayer president Kathy Branzell in a statement. “In each of these opportunities and efforts our focus never changes, we are (praying) for our nation, not only for today but for generations to come.”
Three events are planned in the area, including the Bell County Courthouse at 10 a.m., Temple City Hall at 11:45 a.m., and the Bell County Expo at 6:45 a.m.
“It’s a gathering of bipartisan individuals to pray for the nation,” said Central Texas Republican Women President Zenia Warren. “It’s always the first Thursday in May.”
Warren is planning the event at the north side of Bell County Courthouse steps in downtown Belton.
“It’s just a very brief service,” she said. “It starts at 10 a.m. until about 10:30 a.m. everyone is invited. We’ve done this every year.”
Warren said the event was approved by Congress about 77 years ago, and Harry Truman was the first sitting president to participate in the national observance day.
“The president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day,” she said. “We have a proclamation that we will present signed by Governor Abbott. I think right now, more than ever, that all men and women need to be able to gather together in unity and pray for our great nation.”
Sabrina Young organizes the Bell County Expo Center and Temple City Hall events. Dr. Sonjanette Crossley will be the keynote speaker for the Temple prayer event. For more information call 254- 401-1302.
“Our mission is to pray over our city officials and our citizens to strengthen our community,” said Young in a statement promoting the event. “We welcome all to join us in this mighty movement of prayer."