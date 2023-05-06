First Christian Church activities
Ruby Jett will share the message titled “Relevant to Our World, The 23rd Psalm” during the 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday at First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in downtown Temple. Music Director David Perez-Guerra and the Praise Team, including vocalists Melissa Lohr, Kaiya Fowler, Jouper Mouring, and guitartists John Friesner and Brent Mathesen will lead the music. The service also will include Holy Communion. The book study groups will meet at 9 a.m. in the classroom hallway and from 11:15 a.m. to noon following the worship in the parlor.
The book study, “Breakthrough Trusting God for Big Change in Your Church” by the Rev. Dawn Darwin Weaks will follow with weekly sessions held on different days and tiems each week covering the same chapters from the book. Attendees may choose from the following sessions: 9-9:45 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. to noon Sunday, or 6-6:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The study will continue weekly at these times through Wednesday, June 10.
All events and programs are open to the public. For information call the church office at 254-773-9061.
‘Rooted in Faith’ Bible study
Helping Hands Ministry invites the public to attend its “Rooted in Faith” Bible study sessions at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the chapel at the ministry at 2210 Holland Road in Belton.
The second and fourth Wednesday of the month the program is offered in English and the first and third Wednesday of the month the program is offered in Spanish.
The public also is invited to join the ministry in prayer on the last Friday of the month at 8 a.m. in the ministry’s chapel.
For information about Helping Hands Ministry, visit www.helpinghandsbelton.org.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items. The pantry will also be accepting donations during those same hours.
