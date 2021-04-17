In 1973, two men held four people hostage during a bank robbery. The robbers made their demands. The stalemate went on for six days.
And when hostages were finally released, one of the hostages surprisingly remarked that she felt safe with the bank robbers but feared that the police might escalate the situation by using violent methods. The hostages refused to testify against their captors in court and even raised money for their defense.
Who in their right mind would do such a thing?! Well, no one. They weren’t in their right minds. After this event in Stockholm, Sweden, psychologists assigned the term “Stockholm syndrome” to the condition that occurs when hostages develop an emotional or psychological connection to their captors.
This is exactly what Peter was pointing out when he revealed the “Stockholm Syndrome” of sin that his fellow Israelites were suffering from. He accused, “You disowned the Holy and Righteous One and asked that a murderer be released to you. You killed the author of life, but God raised him from the dead” (Ac 3:14-15). “You chose the wrong guy!” he said. “You asked that the Holy One be done away with and a murderer (Barabbas) be released to you. You killed the One who gives life.”
That’s what sin always is. Sin is siding with the captors and waging war against your rescuer. Sin is our captor. Death is our prison. As Peter points out the sin of his fellow Israelites, he points out his own sin as well. He too disowned the Holy One. And as he points out his own sin, he convicts me and you of sins as well. Sin is siding with your captor and waging war against your rescuer.
“Turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out, that times of refreshing may come from the Lord” (Ac 3:19). Doesn’t that sound great! It’s not just empty words. Look at how it all turned out after the death and resurrection of Christ. It looks as if everything was turned on its head when Jesus was crucified. In reality, God turned an upside-down world the right way round. He rescued us from the prison of sin and death and freed us from our captors.
So turn around! Fight on the right side of the war as you wage your daily battles. You win when you remain on his side!