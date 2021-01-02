The First Baptist Church of Holland and members of the Holland community recently took part in the annual “Kids Helping Kids” campaign.
Each year, members of the church and other community volunteers come together to provide area children with gifts and food during the Christmas season. This year’s campaign took place Saturday, Dec. 19.
Dr. Frank Teat, pastor of First Baptist Holland, said he is grateful not only for this ministry which God is blessing, but also for “the love, compassion and unity of the volunteers which make it possible.”
The project began in 2005 as a group of students from First Baptist Holland wanted to provide toys to children in the community, according to Teat. The students decided to use the church’s Baptist Women Jesus Pal food boxes by adding toys for distribution. This effort became the catalyst for the “Kids Helping Kids” program.
Since 2005, the program has grown to include donations from the Women’s Study, the Holland Volunteer Fire Department, the United Methodist Church and the Holland Chamber of Commerce.
Holland Middle School Student Council, SPJST and individuals also “adopt” families by selecting tags from a Christmas tree during the community Thanksgiving lunch held at the elementary school.
Each child receives a pair of shoes purchased with donations and funds raised through luncheons, dessert auctions and the sale of calendars.
This year, the program was able to purchase 75 pairs of shoes that were distributed to families in need. The families also were given boxes of food, toys and clothing. All of the items were packed and delivered by volunteers.
For information about this event and other programs at the First Baptist Church in Holland call 254-657-2521.