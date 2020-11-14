“But the people refused to listen to Samuel. ‘No!’, they said. ‘We want a king over us. Then we will be like all the other nations, with a king to lead us and to go out before us and fight our battles.’” — 1 Samuel 8:19-20
If you’ve never read this story, I encourage you to do so. It’s found in 1 Samuel 8. This story reminds me of how life-sucking comparisons can be.
Up to this point, Israel had always been ruled by God himself. In doing so, He not only delivered them from slavery in Egypt, but he also gave them food at their doorstep, fought their enemies and provided a very open relationship with them. A king would not do this. A king would make them his servants, ask the people to fight his battles and create separation between him and the people.
The problem for the Israelites, however, was not that God wasn’t doing a good job, it was that no one else was doing it like them. All the other nations had a king. And rather than seeing themselves as unique, God’s people saw themselves as subordinate.
We can point fingers at the Israelites but we fall into the same traps.
The Christian life is inherently counter-cultural and uncomfortable. When we look at everyone else and see that our life isn’t the same, we too begin to ask for a king — like the Israelites. This king can be anything from materialism, a relationship or public figures. How do you know if you’re desiring a “king”? Do you grow bitter with God when you look at someone else’s situation and feel like God has failed you? If so, you may be asking God to stop creating your story for His glory and, instead, allow you to write your own story for your comfort.