For Heritage Country Church in Salado, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has not affected its rapid growth.
The church, which began in 2016 with 18 members, has grown in recent years with new members joining even during the COVID-19 pandemic. While many activities are conducted outside, the church broke ground in December on a fellowship hall to hold a variety of events.
“(With) that event center we will be able to do car shows, garage sales, farmers markets, Halloween all under the roof,” Pastor Ricky Lindsey said. “We will have an arena in there where we can have team pinning, barrel races and team roping.”
Lindsey said the church tries to focus on its youth programs in addition to its weekly Sunday services and Bible studies.
“We are a country church, so all of our outreach is outside,” Lindsey said. “We take kids hunting and fishing, we do kayak trips, camp out at night and build bonfires and fellowship. Everything we do is with fellowship and is biblical.”
Lindsey said that in normal times the church had been averaging about 150 people for weekly services but that number is down slightly now to around 120 since the pandemic.
He said the church saw its highest turnout last Easter with 254 people showing up.
The church’s new building is located not far from its current location at 9929 Lark Trail, with land and money for the building having been donated by church members.
The new 16,000 square-foot building will allow the church to host a variety of new and current events Lindsey said. While Lindsey said the church is currently not booking any events until they are further along, he anticipates the space will allow them to host their Bible studies on Wednesdays rain or shine.
About half of the concrete for the new structure has been poured and the plumbing was finished earlier this week, with members of the church helping with the subcontractor work. The church estimates construction will be completed by fall of 2021.