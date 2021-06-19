Gospel performers Jeff and Sheri Easter will hold a concert 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Heights Baptist Church, 1220 South 49th St. in Temple. The event is sponsored by Crimson River Ministries.
Crimson River Ministries spokesman Tony Watson said this event was re-scheduled from 2020 and that it comes with great anticipation.
“As we all know, 2020 was a difficult year for any kind of live performing group. We had Jeff and Sheri scheduled for last June but we could not secure a venue, so we had to reschedule for this year. We are so excited about this concert because not only do Jeff and Sheri have great songs, but they present it with a live band and Jeff brings a great amount of humor into their presentation. There’s something for everyone. We are also thankful to Heights Baptist Church for opening their doors for us,” Watson said.
For Jeff and Sheri, gospel music is genetically programmed into their DNA. As members of acclaimed musical families — Jeff’s father is one of the Easter Brothers and Sheri’s mother is a member of The Lewis Family — they grew up surrounded by the sound of people praising God through their musical gifts.
In August of 1984, both were at the Albert E. Brumley Sundown to Sunup Gospel Singing event in Arkansas. Jeff, who was playing bass for the Singing Americans at the time, took the opportunity to reintroduce himself to Sheri’s mother Polly; they had met on a previous occasion. Polly introduced Jeff to Sheri and the two were married 10 months later.
They traveled and performed as part of The Lewis Family for several years. But in 1988 they decided it was time to strike out on their own, and they haven’t looked back since.
“Also joining Jeff and Sheri on the road is their daughter, Morgan, who joins them with vocals to round out the kind of harmonies that only family can produce. The youngest addition to the Easter family is Maura Grace, who generally makes her way onstage doing anything to bring a smile,” Watson said.
Jeff and Sheri have been nominated for numerous Dove Awards and have won six. They’ve also received two career Grammy nominations.
“When we perform, we want people to leave a little different than when they came in,” Sheri said. “We want them to have a great time smiling, laughing, crying and healing. We want them to know God loves them and that He is in control.”
Concert tickets are $20 each and are available at crimson riverministries.com.