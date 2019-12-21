Nearly 300 children received an early Christmas gift in the form of a new pair of shoes during the annual First Blessing Shoe Giveaway at First Baptist Church in Temple.
The sixth annual giveaway took place Saturday morning, Dec. 14. Josh Flores Olvera, Missions Minister at the church, said coordinators have been planning for First Blessing since August, and a lot of time and details went into preparing for the event.
He said this year First Baptist Temple went primarily through the schools on the west side of Interstate 35, because more churches are hosting shoe giveaways so they are trying to split the schools among them.
“So we send out invitations to the counselors at the school and these counselors then identify students who they know have some need or are in need of some shoes that are in their schools,” he said.
Olvera said the students are invited to take forms home, and the parents will sign their child up through the schools. The counselors return the forms to the church, and those families are expected to attend the event.
“We order our shoes based on those registration forms, just so that we have enough in stock for the shoe size that will be needed,” he said.
This year’s shoe giveaway began around 8:30 a.m. Olvera said families were served a sausage and pancake breakfast, and were assisted by the nearly 200 volunteer members.
“They sit with the volunteers and they’ll eat breakfast with some, others help them get fitted for shoes,” he said. “Other volunteers help them pick out a pair of shoes, and then we had a live nativity scene.”
Children also received a small Gideon Bible and families were able to meet with the lead pastor and his wife on the way out the door.
Olvera said they served almost 100 families and 282 individual children this year. He said the recipients were primarily elementary and middle school students, but a few high school students who came with their families were also served.
He said the importance of a new pair of shoes is apparent when you see how excited the children get for it.
“There was one little girl who, as soon as she picked out her pair of shoes, she took off the shoes that she was wearing and she offered them to the person at the check-out station, and she said ‘could I give my shoes to donate to another kid?’ It’s just really cool to see the look on the kids’ faces, and the people as a whole just kind of feel loved on during the event for that time,” Olvera said.
He said hopefully the gift of new shoes also allows families to have money elsewhere for other presents.
First Blessing was created by First Temple member Glen Lackey. Olvera said since its inception, the shoe giveaway has spread all across the state, and Lackey and his wife are working hard to try to grow the organization.