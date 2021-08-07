The third week of July, Heights Baptist Church in Temple sent a mission team to Brownsville on the border with Mexico. The 27-member team, ranging in age from 12 to 78, joined with a Spanish-speaking church in Brownsville, Iglesia Bautista Horeb, in reaching out to people in the area.
Most of the local team members were adults and six or seven of them are bilingual, said the Rev. Billy Koinm, the pastor.
At the end of the week, the host church gave their visitors a plaque, which listed things both churches worked on, including sewing classes, distribution of shoes and food, prayer and evangelism.
The team also gave out clothing, led a crafts class and worked on construction projects.
Team member Jeff Browning, whose wife, Dayna, accompanied him on the trip, said the Temple church has made many mission trips and the teams have sometimes gone beyond the border.
On this trip, Alice Koinm, the pastor’s wife, led the sewing class, which involved about five women.
“We made scripture wall hangings and some hair ties for the ladies,” she said.
Emilia Garza, who is bilingual, said the women loved the class.
“They were eager to do the sewing with us,” she said. “A few ladies already knew about the machines.”
The distribution of about 200 pairs of shoes, including baby shoes, was aided by First Blessing Shoe Ministry of Temple, which is led by Glen Lackey, Rev. Koinm said.
The church has had several shoe distributions in Temple and plans to do another in August.
He said one of the ladies who came to get a pair of shoes returned to volunteer for the second day of the Brownsville shoe distribution.
During the outreach, he said, both the woman and her husband accepted Christ.
“This was not just to give out shoes,” Jeff Browning said.
“The family comes to church for a meal. We talk to them about their relationship with Christ.”
He estimated about 30 people prayed to receive Christ during those meals.
In the food distribution, the team gave out about 100 large bags of commodities, the pastor said.
“We took it to them,” he said.
The team loaded a trailer with food, separated clothing by sizes and visited a mobile home park. People would either stop at the trailer or team members would see them as they went door-to-door, he said.
In the construction part of the trip, Jeff Browning said the team bought the host church a small building for food storage.
Team members also repaired the roof over the church nursery, he said.
Then they moved an old building from in front of the church building, to make room for a playground.
They also installed an electric stove in the kitchen.
“This is what we felt like God led us to do,” the pastor said.
“Our hope is that our whole church has a heart for missions.”
“We are living in a political dysfunctional country,” he said. “To go down there and work with people … to work so closely together and feel so unified, that was very refreshing.”
There was a lot of warmth and unity among the members of the visiting and the host church, Garza said.
“We learned of different cultures,” she said. “We felt like we were with family, the way they embraced us and received us. We were not strangers to them.”
Garza said some of the parents living in Brownsville have children in Matamoros and Reynosa who they cannot cross the border to visit.
One day she and Diana Garcia, who is also bilingual, walked across the bridge over the Rio Grande.
At the gate the guard advised them not to enter Matamoros.
“It’s up to you, but it’s dangerous to cross,” she quoted him as saying. “Things are pretty bad.” So she and Garcia came back.
Echoing the comments about unity, Dayna Browning said it happened that the Temple team had members who were originally from such countries as England, Puerto Rico, El Salvador and Colombia.
“The people down there thought that was very neat,” she said.
Team member Debbie Worcester agreed.
“We may be many people of many languages and coming from different places, but we are all part of the body of Christ,” she said.
“We jelled as a body, with that one sole purpose of reaching others for Christ so they can be part of the body too.”
There was a family connection with the host church, she said, to the point that there were tears when the team had to leave. Everybody has cell phones, she said, and there have been calls back and forth since the trip.