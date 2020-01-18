First United Methodist Church’s Women’s Ministries will present “Continuing Our Walk in Faith” with special guest speaker Lisa Harper Saturday, Feb. 1.
The seminar will take place at the church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the first session will begin at 10 a.m. After a lunch break from 11 a.m. to noon, the second session will be held from 12:15-1 p.m.
General admission tickets cost $45 and include both sessions. A ticket package including the seminar and an exclusive gathering with Lisa Harper for dessert and coffee is also available for $80. Tickets can be purchased online at fumctemple.org/events. Boxed lunches can also be purchased in advance.
Kay Birkholz, director of adult, women and evangelism ministries, said there are still a few tickets for the meet and greet available, and plenty of general admission tickets remain. She said women of all ages are encouraged to attend.
“We just invite women from Central Texas to come and join us as (Harper) comes and leads us in this time of worship,” Birkholz said.
Lisa Harper is a storyteller whose writing and speaking overflows with colorful pop culture references that connect the dots between the Bible and modern life.
Her vocational resume includes six years as the director of Focus on the Family’s national women’s ministry and six years as the women’s ministry director at a large church. She earned a master’s in theological studies with honors from Covenant Seminary.
Now a sought-after Bible teacher and speaker, Harper is featured on the national Women of Faith tour and speaks at many other large, multi-denominational events, as well as hundreds of churches all over the world. She has been on numerous syndicated radio and television programs and was featured on the cover of “Today’s Christian Woman.”
Harper has written 12 books, including “Believing Jesus,” “Stumbling into Grace” and “A Perfect Mess.”
Book sales will be available during breaks and after the event. Parking will be available at the church and various public lots surrounding the property. Childcare will not be provided.