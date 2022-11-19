“An attitude of gratitude determines altitude and latitude”.
A thankful attitude will take you higher and farther in life, and it is a major factor for success. (A Harvard study on successful people showed that attitude, not aptitude or education, was the major factor in 80% of successful people.)
A thankful heart removes the cloud of self-pity and an “entitlement mentality”, which is quite prevalent in our society today. Shifting your focus from yourself and your problems, to focusing on God and His goodness, will relieve a lot of stress; and prepare the way for God to pour out His blessings in your life. “He who offers the sacrifice of thanksgiving honors Me and prepares the way for Me to show him My salvation.” (Psalm 50:23) Thanksgiving will open the windows of heaven for the “showers of blessings” upon you, your family and your finances.
A thankful attitude is a basic foundational truth of the Christian life, and it is a determinant factor for spiritual growth and progress. As a matter of fact, it is imperative to give thanks if we are to remain in the will of God. 1 Thessalonians 5:18 – “In everything give thanks, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” The preposition is not “for” but “in” – the circumstance may not be the will of God, but the giving of thanks is always His will.
Thanksgiving is not just a spiritual discipline, but a command from the Scriptures, which releases the supernatural Presence of the Lord in your life. The giving of thanks is the “mustard seed of faith” that effectively removes those mountains that have been hindering you from your destiny. “If you have faith as a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Be removed from here to there’, and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you.” (Matthew 17:20) In this context, thanksgiving is a key to the impossible! Your mustard seed of faith is like a catalyst that activates the mountain-moving faith of Jesus, who will obliterate that mountain!
Have you been “down in the mouth” lately, complaining and grumbling about things, and situations that you just can’t seem to get resolved? Jonah found himself in a deep pit – the belly of a great fish for three days and nights.
He found himself in that situation because he disobeyed God’s call in his life. Some of you reading this article might be in the same predicament right now. What did Jonah do that brought about his deliverance? After complaining and feeling sorry for himself, he said, “I will sacrifice to God with the voice of thanksgiving, I will pay what I have vowed. Salvation is of the Lord. Then the Lord spoke to the fish, and it vomited Jonah onto dry land.” (Jonah 2:8-10) (The devil can’t “stomach” a thankful Christian!) The sooner you start giving thanks to God, the sooner you will get out of your pit and get about God’s business!
You may be stuck in the “belly of a whale” right now, and you don’t have a clue how to get out. You may not “feel” like giving thanks…do it anyway, in obedience to the Word of God. God will speak to that “big fish” and “out you go”…into the blessing of the Lord!
“I will praise the Name of the Lord with a song, and I will magnify Him with thanksgiving.” (Psalm 69:30) During this Thanksgiving holiday, take some time and magnify the Lord by giving Him thanks for all His blessings in your life, especially His greatest gift of all—the Lord Jesus Christ our Savior!