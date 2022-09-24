Back-to-school prayer service
The CARE Leadership Network will hold its annual back-to-school prayer service at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Myers Chapel at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 900 College St. in Belton.
The event will feature community leaders from across Central Texas. Belton City Councilman Dan Kirkley, one of the event’s organizers, said that this year the 22nd annual event will include officials from Killeen in addition to Temple and Belton.
This year, organizers have made “Revival in the Land” the event’s theme.
Kirkley said the group hosts the event each year and has had the goal of including the whole county for many years.
“Our effort, as we start the school year, is to really bathe the whole county and school districts in prayer,” Kirkley said.
In addition to local leaders, John Nassar, the provost of UMHB, also plans to attend and give the opening prayer for the event.
“I think it is an incredible united effort for our political and governmental leadership,” Kirkley said. “It gives us a really good start to bathe our children in prayer. They are, after all, the reason why we are here.”
Officials said the prayer service will include snow cones offered by the Temple Police Department and a selfie photo opportunity.
Christ the King Catholic Church groundbreaking
Christ the King Catholic Church will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new family life center at 10 a.m. on Saturday at 210 E. 24th Ave. in Belton.
The event will be led by the Rev. Joe S. Vasquez and will include a time of Eucharistic adoration in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament.
The event is open to the public.
‘Illuminate’ event
The Vine Church, 4902 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold a special two-day event, “Illuminate,” on Oct. 8-9.
The event will feature Justin Lee, an author, speaker, and voice for LGBTQ affirmation.
The event’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 9.
There is no cost for admission, but participants are asked to register online at thevinetemple.com. Childcare will be provided on Saturday, and there will be offerings for children as a part of the church’s normal programming on Sunday.
The event is open to the public.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job 1 and 2nd Timothy and Titus (Christian leadership), Colossians and James.
The class meets weekly. There are three options to participate: In person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women); and live on the Zoom online meeting platform. The in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton. The class is open to all adults.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, co-ed, or married couples.
Each week participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class breaks for Christmas and spring break and finishes the week of May 1, 2023.
To register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org. For information call 254-718-6104.
‘Going Beyond’ event
“Going Beyond,” a simulcast event for women seeking Jesus, will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple.
The event will feature Priscilla Shirer with worship by Anthony Evans.
“If you’ve felt empty and undone lately, prepare to meet God here. Join thousands of women across the globe in this one-day event where you’ll experience whole-hearted teaching straight from God’s Word, worship, and prayer to inspire and challenge you to listen for His voice in your life. Because when we seek Him, we’ll find Him. Don’t miss out on this special event,” the church said on social media.
Tickets are $20 each and include a light breakfast, lunch and door prizes. Tickets may be purchased online at creekfamily.org/simulcast or in the church office, which is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For information call 254-773-6084.
‘Sisters United in Faith’
“Sisters United in Faith,” an interdenominational women’s event sponsored by the Women’s Ministry of Foundation Church, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church, 10751 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Participant will have the opportunity to hear from different speakers about the life and ministry of Jesus, assemble Hope Boxes in service to the community, and experience opportunities for deeper discussion and fellowship.
Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. A free continental breakfast and lunch are included in the $30 ticket price. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/221567242475155.
Life Chain event
The 14th-annual Life Chain will take place Sunday, Oct. 2, in Temple.
Participants will gather at the Chick-Fil-A restaurant on South 31st Street at 1:45 p.m. and the event will last from 2-3 p.m. Participants are advised to bring a hat and lawn chairs; ice water and signs will be furnished.
Participants will stand along both sides of the street while holding signs such as “Abortion Kills the Unborn” and “Jesus Forgives and Heals”. Those who attend also are welcome to bring their own signs.
Grief Share
Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, is sponsoring a Grief Share program. The 13-week series offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
Sessions are offered at the church from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday through Dec. 2. To sign up, visit griefshare.org. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
Calling area pastors
