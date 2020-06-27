As a cashier, one of the first things I learned was to recognize the difference between genuine money and counterfeit money. The training required complete focus on the actual dollar currency. As I learned more about the genuine, it became easy to spot the counterfeit.
In Matthew 24, when the disciples asked Jesus about the last days, the very first thing Jesus told them was this: “Take heed that no one deceives you..!”
Then Jesus began to describe upheavals that would produce natural, political, and spiritual troubles such as this world has never seen before. It appears that Jesus was reading our newspapers, or watching our news reports worldwide.
It is important when Jesus speaks that we understand His point at that time. When He said, “Take heed that NO ONE deceives you,” I believe He was giving us a hint concerning some of the causes of this great upheaval prior to His return.
In John 14, Jesus proclaimed that He is the truth! Truth does not bend to public culture, public opinion or public pressure. It is what it is. Truth does not change. It is truth that will challenge every lie and every false belief, because just like authentic currency, when you put a lie next to truth it becomes very apparent what is real and what is not.
You may ask, “How do I know what is real and what is not?” We must compare what we see with how it lines up with God’s Word! John 17:17 “Your Word is Truth”! Some only want to focus on the love of God. And of course, that is paramount in reaching out to others so that they can know Him also.
I would like to add that there is another side to God that most people do not really understand. It is God’s holy and uncompromisingly pure nature that requires justice and righteousness in the face of injustice and evil. This challenge begins first in His people, then moves out across the world.
Psalm 2 says that the kings of the earth and the people set themselves against God and His Son, and it actually says “He who sits in the Heavens will laugh!” The nations are a “drop in the bucket” with God. He is God Almighty! Every evil plan will eventually crumble under the weight of His divine truth. God’s people must wake up and discern the times we are living in and embrace the truth that will keep them from being deceived and falling into the plots and schemes of men who are demonically inspired.
No matter how complicated the future becomes here on earth, we know when God speaks, His Word will accomplish every task and will prosper in its journey.
As people of God we must rise to the task of shining His light in this dark world, and be the sons and daughters of our Heavenly Father. It is high time to answer the call of heaven and declare the truth shouting it from the housetops that brings real Peace to a war torn world. “Rise and shine for your light has come and the glory of the Lord is risen upon you!” Isaiah 60:1 “Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in Heaven.” Matthew 5:16