Ash Wednesday, one of the most important days for Catholics and the start of Lent, will look differently this year because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The Vatican recently issued guidance on how priests should give people their ashes, burnt palm leaves from the previous year’s Palm Sunday celebrations.
Priests will be sprinkle ashes on top of people’s heads rather than placing them on their foreheads, according to Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
“This year, the priest will say the formula, ‘Repent, and believe in the Gospel,’ or ‘Remember that you are not dust, and to dust you shall return’ only once in a general way,” Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton said in a Thursday Facebook post. “He will then sanitize his hands, put on a mask and (proceed) to administer ashes with the assistance of others as necessary.”
The Diocese of Austin pointed out that the sprinkling of ashes is not a new practice born out of the pandemic. It’s a common practice in other countries, according to the Diocese.
Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th Ave. in Belton, will have five events Wednesday for parishioners to receive their ashes. They are scheduled for 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 12:05 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The 8 a.m. event is a full mass and the 7 p.m. event will be bilingual, according to the church.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 707 S. Sixth St. in Temple, will have mass at noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday. It will also distribute ashes at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Luke Catholic Church will hold its annual Ash Wednesday Day of Reflection 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cedarbrake Catholic Retreat Center, 5602 State Highway 317 in Temple.
Other local churches outside of the Catholic Church celebrate Ash Wednesday, too.
First United Methodist Church in Temple plans to hold its Ash Wednesday service in person and online at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Parishioners can receive their ashes in a drive-through service 7:30-9 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church campus, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
“The celebration of the season of Lent begins with Ash Wednesday services,” the church said. “Ashes are placed on your forehead in a cross.”