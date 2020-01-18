Special speaker at River Church
Molly White, former state representative for Texas House District 55, will share testimony and introduce her newly published book during the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at River Church, 312 W. U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The service is open to the public. For information call 254-939-8880.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult evening class is registering members for this year’s interdenominational Bible study of the Red Sea to the Jordan River. The study encompasses Leviticus and Numbers.
The class meets weekly 7:30-9 p.m. on Monday in the small sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 506 N. Main St. in Belton, and is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or married couples. Visitors welcome.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups of about fifteen. Following the small groups there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
The class will break for spring vacation and finish at the end of April.
To register or to obtain additional information, go to templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or contact the class coordinator at 254-773-1842.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.