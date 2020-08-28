God says, “Meet me now or meet me later.”
Some time ago, I heard a speaker say this about the ultimate reality of life: “All unbelievers go to Hell, but there are no unbelievers in Hell!”
It is easy to get so overwhelmed with this world and the things that are happening every day, that Satan can fog our minds away from the reality that life here on earth will end for every person, and what happens after has eternal consequences.
Often a young person will think, “I have time to think about the ‘hereafter’ when I am older”, but there is no guarantee that you or I will live a long life. We are all on a personal journey that does have an end to the road here, but in eternity there is no end at all!
A young man was in a car accident, and for a brief time entered into the eternal realm. Jesus met him and stopped him as he was moving toward Heaven. The young man pleaded with the Lord to give him another chance, and said, “Jesus, I am too young to die,” to which the Lord replied, “Son there is no one who is too young to die.” Jesus granted this young man a second chance, and he returned with a new perspective, turning his life around and following the Lord.
Another person who also had a near death experience, found himself standing in front of the Pearly Gates calling to the Lord to open for him. A loud booming voice spoke over the top of the gates and said, “Why are you deserving to come into this city and enjoy eternity with Me? You have an accuser that is speaking against you right now.” The man asked, “Lord, who is accusing me?” Again over the tops of the gates a voice was heard speaking ungodly and wicked things and revealing thoughts that were contrary to the mind and Spirit of God. He shuddered, because the voice he heard, were things he said himself while in his earthly body. He cried out for mercy, and God said to him, “Go back and do what I have called you to do.” The man’s life from that time was changed forever!
Few people have the chance to “begin again”. Whether someone believes in the afterlife or not, is irrelevant. It does not change what will happen as that person leaves their body and enters into eternity. Rejection of the Son of God who laid down His life for every person is blasphemy. This rejection is the ultimate slap in the face of a loving and merciful God.
During the time of our courtship, my husband had an encounter of a young girl who he witnessed to and urged to accept Jesus as her Savior. She said that she needed time to think about the decision because she wanted to have fun while she was young. Within a few days, we received news that young girl was killed in an accident!
Eternity is real. Jesus instructed His disciples to lay up treasures in Heaven and not on earth…because “where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Matt. 6:19-21)
We have a God who is ever seeking those whose heart is open to Him. It was His love and mercy demonstrated through Jesus that makes it possible for us to come before Him and meet together with Him. From Eden to today, God is reaching out and calling to the children of Adam to come and meet with Him. Those who humbly meet Him here while on their earthly journey, and accept His invitation to “Come to the Throne of Grace,” will be blessed with the salvation that was purchased by the sacrifice and shed blood of Jesus Christ.
However, those who refuse this wonderful gift and turn away here, will also have a meeting, but the result of that meeting will take that soul to a place of horror and torment forever!
Just a few hours before John Lennon was murdered, he said to his wife, “While there is life, there is hope” How true that is.
Do not “neglect so great a salvation” to the Heavenly Father Who is reaching out to fallen man. Those who refuse His invitation to come now, will have another meeting where there will be no returning, no other chance. It will be final.
So the Spirit of the Lord says, ‘Meet Me now, or you will meet Me later: it’s your choice.”