Parking lot services
Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple, is hosting an outdoor worship service 7:30 p.m. every Sunday in May in the church’s parking lot.
Those who attend are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study group’s adult evening class is registering members for this fall’s 30-week in-depth interdenominational Bible study of the Gospel of John.
Beginning Sept. 14, the class will meet weekly from 7:30-9 p.m. Monday in the small sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Belton, 506 N. Main St. in Belton.
The class is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or married couples.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
The class will break for Christmas and spring vacations and finish at the end of April 2021.
For information or to register, go to templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or contact the class coordinator at 254-773-1842.
Vista Community Church shows appreciation to Walmart employees
Vista Community Church hosted an event throughout the day Tuesday, May 12, to thank the employees at the Walmart on West Adams Avenue in Temple for all of their hard work.
“There are so many essential workers being recognized and celebrated during this time, therefore Vista wanted to make sure the Walmart staff knew how important of a role they play. Vista partnered with Good Life Bakery to serve meals to over 200 employees,” said Jon Stoker, executive pastor at Vista Community Church.
The host team at Vista wrote thank you cards for each employee. They also set up a drive-through line for the workers to pick up a meal before or after their shift.
“This opportunity allowed us to serve a group of men and women who work tirelessly to make sure our basic needs are met day in and day out; through maintaining their store, stocking shelves, and spending extra hours away from their families,” said Mary Baucom, host team lead.
This isn’t the first time the two organizations have worked together.
“When Hurricane Harvey hit Walmart provided volunteers, trucks, and supplies to support Vista as they handled donations and distributions. This event was a fun and simple way for Vista to return the support and love their neighbor, Walmart,” Stoker said.
