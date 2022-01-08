BELTON — After a notable struggle, the River Church, 312 W. Highway 190, has put the final touches on renovating its building.
While direct blame cannot be laid on COVID-19, it was during the pandemic’s second year that the church’s physical structure and its members went through their own version of a mini-tribulation. That included two “floods,” as they termed a pair of plumbing leaks — one caused by the area’s big freeze — six months of holding services elsewhere and the threat of having to permanently move.
Now the church building looks new, with a repainted front and a sign that stays lit at night so passing drivers will be sure to see it, said the pastor, the Rev. Richard Gatto. Inside work has included repairs after the first “mini-flood” in March of 2021 and subsequent renovation to the sanctuary, fellowship hall, kitchen and bathrooms.
“It’s built back 10 times better than it was,” Gatto said. “When God restores what the devil steals, he usually gives twice as much as was lost — in this case 10 times as much as was lost, so we are blessed. We are just about to enter into a place of supernatural revival.”
“There are churches that are seeking after God,” he said. “A lot of churches are just playing church. There’s a definite polarity.”
At the same time, he said, he didn’t want to put other churches down.
“There are a lot of good churches in the area,” he said. “Each one has a certain emphasis.”
The River Church began leasing the building about 17 years ago, he said. When the owner proposed to sell the structure in Sept. 2020, the church members had to move out, Gatto said, and “became nomads” for six months. They met at the Holiday Inn in Temple for two months and at another Belton church for four months.
In March 2021, someone made a substantial donation to the church, Gatto said, and they were able to buy the property, debt-free.
The church has maintained attendance during all of this and has even had new families coming in, he said. It did not shut down for any Sunday morning services during the height of the pandemic, he said.
The church has a Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Members gather at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a meal followed by Bible study and prayer.
The pastor’s wife, Linda Gatto, who leads the Sunday morning worship service, said she was especially pleased with the renovated kitchen.
“We really needed a kitchen that was functional,” she said. “We have a lot of fellowship stuff. It’s two or three times larger and much more updated.”
Jill Minor of Holland said she and her husband, Santos, have been attending the church for about two years but she has known the Gattos since she was a teenager.
“It seems more inviting to me now,” she said of the renovated church.
Anita Unberhagen of Academy said she and her husband, Sam, have been members since 2005.
“God actually showed me this church,” she said. “I was living in Houston. My son was stationed in Iraq. His wife and children lived in Harker Heights and he wanted me to come up here to help them. I told the Lord, ‘I need a church to go to. I need a church that loves you and teaches your word.’”
She was on the feeder road nearby as she made this prayer.
“When I looked, I saw this church,” she said. “I’ve been here ever since. He put me here and I love it.”