Have you ever had an argument with someone borne out of a lack of listening? You were trying to communicate your thoughts to someone but they heard you incorrectly only for a disagreement to ensue (and possibly even blew out of proportion)?
This sort of experience is maddening. Often these conflicts include people capable of holding an amicable conversation. Frequently, they care for each other deeply. Yet, a lack of sincere and humble listening ruins what could have been a cordial or even grace-filled conversation. Communication is possible between the two people but is rendered impossible when one or both are only willing to hear what they want to hear.
This sort of “hearing past” others is the spirit of the day in many forms of public debate. You see this when politicians duke it out on the debating stage or on Twitter and Facebook, which are both rife with comments but not dialogue.
Our lack of listening may have many causes, but here I will focus on two. First, we allow our emotions to dictate our behavior. Emotions are natural and good. There is a Jewish proverb that reads: “What soap is to be the body, tears are for the soul.” It is necessary to express emotion, but there are moments, especially with feelings so overwhelming as anger or rejection, where we need to investigate our emotions before letting them play the lead.
Letting our emotions dictate our behavior disallows opportunities for empathetic thinking. If we are only focused on how we feel, we are not focused on what the other person is truly saying. Further, though emotions are natural and expression is healthy, emotions are often misleading. They should not be the only basis for how we should perceive and thus conduct ourselves in a conflict, be it in person with our spouse or online with a stranger.
Often, there is someone in every relationship whose anxiety propels them to solve an issue in the relationship instead of taking the time to think through it and see how both parties can manage their own part in the saga. Dr. Kathleen Smith is a licensed therapist who writes on anxiety, especially how anxiety manifests in our relationships. Smith argues that the opposite of anxiety in our relationships is curiosity. Rather than rushing to anxiously fix a problem, she tells her readers to be curious about the situation instead. She wants people to ask introspective questions and questions about the situation at hand. To do so helps us be less anxious and more secure and thoughtful in our relationships.
Emotions should not determine our view of a particular conflict and certainly not reality in general. When we feel angry or threatened or hurt and afraid, we should take some time in thought or prayer to examine those feelings before we continue in the conflict at hand. Allowing our emotions to have too large a role in our relationships is one of the reasons we do not listen as we ought.
Second, we are too quick. We rush to have our voices heard. The thrill of being the first to say something about hot topic is intoxicating, whether on social media or sitting around the table with new friends. Whether it is because we desire to win a match of intellectual sparring or because we sincerely care about the matter at hand, we are often too quick to say something in disagreement to what has already been said. We put our opinions before hearing the opinions of others.
This sort of “hearing past” often reaches its most nasty peak online. In an age of immediate response with only a few characters allotted for a Tweet, sitting with a thought for longer than a day before choosing an opinion might seem foolish, lazy and a bit Luddite. If you do not respond immediately and confidently to the most pressing social concern, you are out of touch and out of the group. Caring for the issues of the moments has increasingly been associated with quickness.
Yet, concerning most political, social and even existential matters, it seems the wisest course of action is slow, meditative and deliberate. There is wisdom in having questions. Part of the reason we just cannot seem to have sympathetic debates any more is because we are too quick to disagree. We don’t really know what we are saying because we have not thought about it for an adequate amount of time. If we are to ever speak calmly to each other again about any manner slightly less banal than the heat index for the day, we are going to have to sit with a thought long enough to thoughtfully disagree with it.
This is not just to encourage fair debating in particular (although that it is healthy), but it is also about compassion. Compassion is consideration for the whole person. We need to consider what someone is saying, where they are coming from in an argument, and ask questions when we are unsure of the two. When engaging in an argument or debate, online or in-person (and in-person is infinitely better), compassionate curiosity should be the behavior we seek most.
If we are to be a just society and, for those who are Christians, to “love the Lord our God with our whole mind,” then compassionate thinking must be our ethos when we discuss the questions of our day. When we are sitting with the ‘other’ thought, we are really sitting with another person who has that thought as well as the other people affected by these societal questions. These opinions we exchange we do so with other human beings, and we do about other human beings. When we are sitting with the “other thought,” we are sitting with people who are just as deserving of love, dignity and compassionate listening are we are.