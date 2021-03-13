Bethel Church of the Assemblies of God is honoring Pastor Elwyn Johnston and his wife, ReGina, for their 30 years of service to the church with a special celebration this evening.
The celebration includes a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. and Christian comedian Bob Smiley also will perform.
Johnston has been the lead pastor of Bethel Church since 1991. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master of divinity from Southwestern Assemblies of God University. He is also an Executive Presbyter of the North Texas District. He and his wife have two adult sons, Dustin and Dylan, who also serve the Lord in full time ministry.
This event will take place at the Bethel Temple campus at 22621 SE HK Dodgen Loop.
For information or to register for the celebration on Saturday, visit https://tinyurl.com/ zzzd3a7k.
The couple also will be honored during the church’s services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday.
The celebration on Sunday will include a special video message from local pastors honoring the couple and their commitment to the church and to Central Texas.