Greetings, in the name of Jesus who is the Church of the Living God, the Pillar and the Ground of the Truth, Inc.
I am teacher H.M. Allen. I want to share with you dear hearts a beautiful surprise that happened to me some time October 2019. I received a letter from a lovely lady in Jacksonville, Fla., asking me if I would accept an honorary doctorate in Divinity from Global Empowerment School of Ministry.
I accepted the honorary doctorate at age 105. I am so thankful for this lady seeing me on Facebook. Her heart was touched to write me. She was not the only one to see me on Facebook, but she was the only one moved to contact me. God don’t work like we do. Maybe it would have been someone in the north part of the world or here in Texas. God is so good. The lovely lady I referred to earlier is Dr. Dora Smiley.
She was led to help women. Her first was three young women. This was a start to a beautiful work for the Lord. Teaching women to know how to really be wives, mothers and to live in unity with all people. To love their husband and children as God has said. First of all, learn how to be a lady before you become a mother (and it won’t be easy). Learing to be a woman includes learning to be chaste or discreet or sober. You don’t need to drink anything to not be sober. In referring to drink, I’m talking about strong drink. Some are drunk on their looks, what they wear, the shape of their bodies and that is what they present themselves as. Some think that is how you become a wife or mother, so you think you’re sober-minded but you are drunk on looks, apparel, bodily shape. You can become a mother but not a wife. This is why we have so many young mothers and not wives.
Titus 2:6 says young men likewise exhort to be sober-minded. It is a blessing not to have the way opened for you. If your father was not sober-minded, but he was a father early in life before he was a husband, know ye not, you are the ground to reap what your dad has sown. Learn to be sober. This was the thing God put in the heart of Dr. Smiley. She is doing a beautiful job for the “fallen humanity.” I pray the will be exalted in Jesus. This work of Dr. Smiley is for all people of the world. Some think they are above it, think again. God said all souls are mine.
I am thankful Dr. Smiley saw me. I am an old lady, but the world is not. It will stand forever. This beautiful lady is doing all her work online. Now waiting for God to give the next step in going forward. His plans are always made, wait for his move.
Dr. Dora Smiley, may God bless you and strengthen you. Keep on letting women and the whole world know what God means.
I pray dear hearts that you enjoy the online messages you read.