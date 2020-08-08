A day of outdoor food and fun is planned Saturday, Aug. 15, coordinated by Team Jesus Prison and Street Outreach.
From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or later, the group will minister to all who come — with food, water, prayer, testimonies, music and more, Evangelist Deadra Reeders said.
The outreach group, founded in 2015, can’t go into the prisons to volunteer and help the inmates because of COVID-19. Its concentration now is mainly in the streets — and especially in Temple, according to Reeders.
The Outdoor Food and Fun Day, located across the street from Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G in a parking lot, will feature praise and worship to bring something positive to the area in these troubled times, she said. They want to “spread Jesus’ love around.”
People are invited to sing, speak, testify or praise dance to worship and “feed His sheep,” Reeders said.
A meal of hot dogs, beans and water will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to everyone who attends. Free haircuts by a barber are available.
Those who attend are asked to bring their own chair and spread out. Team Jesus Prison and Street Outreach has gloves and masks for those who want or need them — and you don’t have to be homeless to come, Reeders said. Everyone is invited.
If anyone wants to bring supplies of bottled water for the days the ministry goes to the parks and streets to help the homeless, email Reeders at eedersdeadra2@gmail.com or call 254-444-9337.