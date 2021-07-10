More than 200 women gathered at the parish hall at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple on June 28-29 for the 71st convention of the Austin Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. The group celebrated 72 years of serving local communities through spirituality, leadership and service.
The event was originally scheduled for 2020, but had to be rescheduled in the wake of COVID-19.
The theme of the convention was “Joyfully Caring for God’s Creation.”
Several speakers spoke on current events and other topics such as human trafficking. The keynote speaker on June 28 was Cynthia Borsellino, a human trafficking survivor. Other events included a presentation from the Sisters of Mary Morning Star, who have established a convent in Waco.
Bishop Joe Vasquez offered Mass as part of the convention on June 28. Afterward, a banquet was held honoring Clerical Endowment Fund Burse recipients (major donors for the education of priests) in addition to celebrating milestone ordination anniversaries of priests in the diocese.
Another highlight of the banquet was the presentation of a pseudo check to Bishop Vasquez for the value of volunteer work done by the women in the parishes in the Diocese of Austin. This year the check was valued at nearly $7,000,000, which covered two years of volunteer work by women in the diocese representing the amount that would have been paid at $15 per hour.
The session on June 29 began with Mass at 9 a.m. followed by speakers Cecilia Abbott, First Lady of Texas, and keynote speaker Judy Rupprecht on the topic of hospice care and respect of life for those in hospice care.
Proposed resolutions, bylaw changes, and election of officers also were addressed at the convention.
“We are looking forward to life getting back to normal after the pandemic and are making plans for our 72nd convention next year which will be held in the Austin area,” said Pat Johnson, convention chair.
Comments heard from many attendees included “we are so happy to be back together again” and “this was the best convention for this group we have ever attended,” according to Johnson.