Everyone faces difficulties and hardships. Some experience more than others, but that is how life is in this world.
Every day we are faced with situations that test us. It is the ancient struggle between the power of Light and the powers of darkness. Good and evil are always fighting over the souls of men. From the time of Adam in the Garden of Eden, until this day, we have been fighting a war we did not choose.
Alone, we have no strength to fight against Satan and his demons, but when we take our stand in the Name of Jesus, with the power of God and His Word, Satan enters these battles already defeated.
In Luke 10:1-19 Jesus sent 70 disciples out to “preach the gospel of the Kingdom of God.” When they returned to Him they were full of joy! (vs 17) “Lord, even the devils are subject to us through Your Name!”
Jesus responded, “Behold I give you power to tread on serpents and scorpions and over all the power of the enemy and nothing shall by in any means harm you. Nevertheless, don’t rejoice in this but rejoice that your names are written in Heaven!”
Why? Because the fact that they could have power over the devils they faced was wonderful and exciting for them, but that individual encounter was only the winning of one battle. When Jesus defeated Satan on the cross, he won the war over evil forever!
When Jesus died on the cross that dark day, His last words spoken were “It is finished”. What was finished? The bondages of sin were finally broken from the devil over the souls of men, and Jesus paved a way for not only our deliverance but the privilege of being adopted into God’s family.
When Jesus breathed His last breath, hell thought it had won, but on the “first day of the week” He rose from the grave with resurrection power! Now His resurrection establishes our salvation from death, hell, and the grave!
Today, many people are bound up in the graveclothes of their own making. There are three main battles everyone faces in this life:
Lust of the flesh: Things that gratify carnal desires (drugs, sexual gratification, self-preservation over others, etc.).
Lust of the eyes: Seeking things of the world.
Pride of life: The seeking of power, wealth, and position in this world
In his last days, John Wayne was asked what he wanted to leave to his children after he was gone, to which he replied, “the plan of salvation.”
Bob Marley said to his son as he was dying, “Money can’t buy life.”
Hours before being shot, John Lennon said “While there is life there is hope”.
Joan Crawford said to her housekeeper as she was praying by her bed, “Don’t you dare pray for me!”
James Brown cried out, “I’m burning up, I’m burning up!”
When everything is said and done, we will be leaving this earthly place to enter one that will be our eternal home. Our choices here on earth will determine where we will be after we pass on.
Jesus declared “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except by Me.” (John 14:6)
God the Father, through the sacrifice of His Son Jesus Christ, has provided a wonderful Plan of Salvation for all people! He only requires for us to say “YES” to Him. Just say “Yes, I accept Your plan for my salvation through Jesus.”
That’s it. Just say “Yes” to God. It really is that simple.