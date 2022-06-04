While people may argue its origins, the popularity of vacation Bible school – better known as VBS – cannot be denied, as approximately 60 percent of children in the country attend the summer program annually.
The participants play games, make crafts, sing, dance and worship during their summer break, while volunteers spend countless hours decorating, teaching, leading and guiding the participating youth throughout the experience.
The VBS experience is not just for regular church-goers. In fact, LifeWay Research out of Nashville, Tenn., conducted a survey, which revealed that even if parents do not attend church themselves, they will often send their children to VBS. The study noted that parents shared positive feedback about their VBS experience.
Many VBS programs were cancelled or conducted virtually the last two years due to COVID, so spots for this year’s programs may fill quickly. Here are a few of the programs being offered in Temple and the surrounding communities. If you have a VBS to announce, email the Telegram at living@tdtnews.com.
Temple
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 South 31st Street will host “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness” from 6-8:30 p.m., June 13-17. Register online at https://www.creekfamily.org/vbs.html.
Covenant Lutheran Church’s, 4202 Hickory Road, VBS will be about health and nature with the theme “Tree of Healing” from 5:30-8 p.m., June 8, 15, 22 and 29. Register online at https://www.covenantlutheran.com.
First Baptist Church of Temple, 8015 West Adams Avenue, is not hosting VBS this year, but will be hosting a family Splash Summer Camp from 5:30-8 p.m., June 5-8. Families can register online at https://www.firsttemple.org/camp.
The Australian outback comes to Central Texas for “Zoomerang” at Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 South 5th Street. The event will be held from 6-8:30 p.m., June 20-24. Register online at https://memorial.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1256948.
Saint Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale, will host “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness” from 9 a.m. to noon, July 25-29. Register online at https://slparish.com/vacation-bible-school.
Saint Mary’s Catholic Church is “Going for the Gold” during its 2022 VBS at 1018 South 7th Street, from 9 a.m. to noon, June 20-24. For more information, call 254-773-4541 or visit https://stmarytempletx.org/faith-formation/vacation-bible-school.
Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 West FM 93, will host “Spark Studios” from 6-8:30 p.m., June 26-29. Register online at https://tvbc.net/ministries/kids.
Vista Community Church will be “Making Waves” during its VBS from 6-8:30 p.m., July 25-29 at 7051 Stonehollow. Register online at https://www.thevista.tv/events/vbs.
Belton
“Spark Studios” is ready to spark imagination and creativity during First Baptist Church of Belton’s annual VBS from 8:30 a.m. to noon, June 13-17, at 506 North Main Street. Register online at https://www.fbbelton.org/vbs2022.
Miller Heights Baptist Church, 1400 South Wall Street, will host “Treasuring Jesus” from 6-8 p.m., June 6-10, during VBS. Register at https://www.mhbcbelton.com/events/event/102/vacation-bible-school/2022-06-06
Salado
First Baptist Church of Salado, 210 South Main Street, will spark imagination and creativity during “Spark Studios” from 9 a.m. to noon, June 13-16. Register online at https://www.fbcsalado.org/vbs.
Little River-Academy
First Baptist Church of Academy will be sparking imagination during its “Spark Studios” VBS from 6-8:30 p.m., July 11-14 at 304 State Highway 95 in Little River-Academy. Families may register online at agreatlight.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1190344.