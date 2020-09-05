After years spent addicted to both drugs and alcohol, David Beckham, 53, still remembers the moment he moved toward redemption.
Beckham is now a lieutenant for the Salvation Army and operates the McLane Center of Hope shelter in Temple. He said that when he was in his darkest time, while it was God who saved his soul, it was the Salvation Army that saved his life.
Now working for the organization that helped lift him up, Beckham said he hopes to save others who are in the same position that he was in.
“God takes our tragedies and turns them into testimonies,” Beckham said. “I believe that God uses me as an instrument to get through to people that other officers may not have an opportunity to get in contact with. It has been said that, ‘You go out and reach those for Christ that you can reach, and I will go out and reach those that I can reach, and together we will bring the whole world to Christ.’”
Beckham grew up in Waco, in a Christian household with a father that was a Baptist minister. His life changed when he was 15 and his father died of a heart attack, leading him to question the existence of a god that would take away his father.
Despite doing well for some time after the death, Beckham said he eventually fell into drinking and using drugs to mask his pain.
“The goal I had when I got up was to steal enough alcohol to drink and pass out so that half of my day would be wasted,” Beckham said. “When I would get up from my drunken stupor, I would hustle up enough money to buy dope — that was my existence.”
While living near a set of train tracks in Dallas, on the morning of Nov. 27, 2012, Beckham said had been kicked out of four shelters and lost four jobs before dedicating himself to God.
“I was living in a tent just a few feet away from a set of railroad tracks, and I would walk those tracks at night, high (if possible),” Beckham said. “Early in the morning on November 27, I stood out on those tracks and looked up into the sky (and said to God), ‘I don’t know anything about having a relationship with you, or anything about you, but you can have my life.’”
Beckham said it was during the time, when he was getting clean and putting his life back together that he considered where to go next with his life. That’s when he came into contact with the Salvation Army.
During his stay at one of the organization’s shelters, Beckham said he saw the caring nature of those volunteers and the programs that were offered to help people like himself. After working with the organization during his stay, he said he called his mother to let her know that he found his calling.
“When I went into the (Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Dallas) I felt that God wanted me in full-time Christian ministry, but I did not know what that would look like or how that would play out. I started to read about the Salvation Army and their work in disasters … and the thought of ministering to someone when they are lost and have lost everything really spoke to me because I could really identify with people at their moment in their lives.”
Following his decision, Beckham worked to stay sober while attending Evangeline Booth College in Atlanta for officer training in 2016.
Beckham graduated from the college in 2018 with an associate degree, was later ordained and became a commissioned as a Salvation Army officer.
He said he recently graduated from Trevecca Nazerene University in Nashville, Tenn., in February 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in Christian ministry. He is now working towards a master’s degree in organizational leadership.
While he has now gotten over his struggle with the devil that was his addictions, Beckham said, he still struggles with everyday problems the same as others.
“Today, absolutely the devil challenges me,” Beckham said. “There are temptations are out there today, and as Christians, we all face temptations in life because if you are not facing temptations the devil has you right where he wants you. But today, I can say my temptations are not drugs and alcohol. I have other temptations.”
While Beckham said he does not know what the future currently holds, he believes that God has a plan for him that he could never understand.
“We don’t have the possibility to dream up the plans God has for those who love Him, and I cling to that now. I have seen that play out in my life, from when I gave my life to Him on the tracks to today.”