Well this is certainly like nothing that I have ever been through before.
I’m old enough to have survived the disruption and social unraveling that came with the Vietnam War. But even at its height, I don’t think it ever came to this. Close, but not quite. But this time, well, I don’t even have my ponytail anymore!
At first, I will admit, I considered all of this to be a really bad case of flu season. And then, when businesses began to close, and the advice to shelter in place really took hold, I began to notice.
Certainly, there have been bad times like this in human history.
The Black Death, the fall of the Roman Empire, the first and second World War, the genocides of the 20th Century. So periods of natural- and human-caused evil are nothing new. How did people of faith face these other times?
Just this very morning, as a part of my personal devotional time, I was reading the Book of Psalms. I found there a reminder that was incredibly helpful.
The section I was reading pointed out that people have a short memory of the previous times when grace and goodness seemed to have intervened in their behalf. That when troubles arise, we all get amnesia, and quickly get consumed by the present.
It may be helpful to remember then that faith communities worldwide tell again and again, stories of seemingly being on the very brink of being overwhelmed, and then, finding some inner strength that enables them to carry on.
I’m certainly not saying it will be easy. Nor do I wish to suggest that everything will be all right. But I do find comfort in the words of Dame Julian of Norwich:
God did not say: You will not be troubled, you will not be belaboured, you will not be disquieted; but he said: You will not be overcome. God wants us to pay attention to these words, and always to be strong in faithful trust, in well-being and in woe, for he loves us and delights in us, and so he wishes us to love him and delight in him and trust greatly in him, and all will be well.
And all shall be well, and all shall be well, and all manner of things shall be well