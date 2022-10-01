There are many books written about the art of forgiveness and its long reaching facets. I’m often amazed and taken aback by profound acts of forgiveness such as a mother embracing and hugging the prisoner who killed her child or the Amish community who forgave Charles Roberts who shot 10 children and killed five Amish children in a one room schoolhouse in October 2006. With grace and forgiveness, the parents reached out to the Roberts’ family to comfort them and there were more Amish community members at his funeral than non-Amish.
When I think of the depth of that type of forgiveness, I know it is a God given grace accompanied by a very human trust and desire to do what it takes to forgive.
To forgive can be likened to the layers of an onion. When we peel back a layer, work through forgiveness, there is another layer revealed. Often that layer is deeper and more complex. There are times when we think we have forgiven only to discover there is still some resentment or a difficult memory lurking in the background that needs to be forgiven. When Jesus told Peter to forgive 70 times 7, he was talking about forgiveness with no bounds. We are called to forgive as often the pain of the offense bubbles up. This takes time. Perhaps we believe we have forgiven someone only to see them in a hallway or at a restaurant and all the feelings come up as if the incident just happened. We truly have forgiven the first time. This is just another layer for us to examine and then forgive again. Healing and forgiveness are complete when there is no more pain associated with the memory. To be healed in this way is first of all a gift from God. Mixed with God’s gift is our desire to forgive, courage to follow-through with mending the relationship, and openness to honesty with oneself in the circumstance.
Forbearance is a term that is not used often these days. To show forbearance to a person is to trust and rest in the fact that God loves each of us and shows each of us tremendous love and patience. When we become acutely aware of that love for us and those around us, our eyes can be opened to the possibility of forgiveness and respect even though we may not understand the other person’s motivation for the offense. In short we can show that same grace, patience, respect and indeed reverence to one another because we are loved. By living in forbearance, we live in an inner patience that assists us when we are tempted to have our own way, fly off the handle or have a less than loving response to others. First cast the beam out of your own eye, then you can see clearly to take the speck out of your friend’s eye. Matthew 7:5