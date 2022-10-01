There are many books written about the art of forgiveness and its long reaching facets. I’m often amazed and taken aback by profound acts of forgiveness such as a mother embracing and hugging the prisoner who killed her child or the Amish community who forgave Charles Roberts who shot 10 children and killed five Amish children in a one room schoolhouse in October 2006. With grace and forgiveness, the parents reached out to the Roberts’ family to comfort them and there were more Amish community members at his funeral than non-Amish.