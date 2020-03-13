In my religious tradition, this is the season of Lent, a time of preparation for Easter. These 40 days before Easter are marked by deep penitential practices involving serious examination of conscience, rededication to the demands of the life of faith, and occasionally making private confessions to a priest.
But every year, I find that Lent, which moves across the calendar from year to year, runs smack into two major road blocks that complicate our observances. The first road block is school and college spring break that makes any long-term planning problematic for those with children or who work in schools. The second road block is basketball tournaments — school teams and March Madness. Lent seems consigned to a back corner.
I’ve had a child in school. I taught school for a number of years. I’ve been at a college when the team went deep into the tourney. I know the excitement that it brings to campus.
So, don’t overthink what I am about to say, but can I just for once, say “REALLY?”
Easter is the most holy day of the Christian calendar. I tell my congregation that we find our meaning and our identity in its sacred story. I’ve had too many people over the years tell me, “Doesn’t the church know that it’s opening day of the NCAA tournament?” Just once, I want to say in reply, “Don’t you know that this is your life we are talking about?”
I suppose that this may sound hypocritical. After all, even I am taking a bit of vacation in the midst of Lent this year. (Confession time: Spring training for the Rangers baseball team has been on my bucket list for a long time.) I do know that I can’t stop spring break nor will the NCAA reschedule for religious reasons.
But maybe I can put the spirit and the intentions of Lent foremost in my life. Maybe, even while on a break from school or cheering on my local team, I may be able to prepare for Easter with my whole heart.
Maybe, it’s not about what interrupts us; it’s about how we keep the faith through life’s distractions.