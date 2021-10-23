Eighth Street Baptist Church anniversary
Eighth Street Baptist Church will celebrate its 139th anniversary with a special observance 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Darwin Pennye, an executive with the Kansas City Royals baseball team, will deliver the anniversary sermon. The Rev. Pennye is a former standout of the Temple Wildcats baseball team and Texas State University baseball team. He also played professional baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He serves as associate pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Kansas City, Mo.
The observance also will feature special music by the Eighth Choir under the direction of Lydia Dawson. Willie Phillips, a member of the church’s historical ministry, will read the church history and there will be a moment of silence in member of deceased church members.
The church was founded by the Rev. L.W. Mackey in 1882. He organized a group of believers and Saint Love All Church was established. In 1905, Saint Love All Church was renamed First Baptist (Colored) and moved from Avenue E in Temple to its present locations. The Rev. J.S. Simmons was called to lead the congregation in 1911. He initiated a remodeling project and the church’s name was changed to Eighth Street Baptist.
The Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. has been leading the church since 2001. Under his watch the church has added members, renovated the sanctuary and has been designated a Texas Historical site with the placement of a historical marker.
The celebration is sponsored by the Eighth Street Historical Committee. The church is located at 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple.
Troy United Methodist Church fall festival
Troy United Methodist Church will hold a fall festival Saturday at 2500 FM 935 (about two miles east of Interstate 35).
A bake sale and vendor booths will open at 8 a.m.; a garage sale will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; a silent auction from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and a live auction at 2 p.m.
A barbecue chicken lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Plates cost $10 for adults and $7 for children. For information call 254-938-2364.
Seaton Brethren Church fall festival
Seaton Brethren Church, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple, will hold a fall festival 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
The event will include various games, hot dogs, and trunk or treat opportunities.
Calling area pastors
Submissions are sought for the weekly Pastor’s Corner column. If you or someone you know may be interested in contributing content, email living@tdtnews.com for more details.
Submission guidelines: Church news and fellowship items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.