“Though I am free and belong to no one, I have made myself a slave to everyone, to win as many as possible” (1 Cor 9:19). This was Paul’s attitude throughout his ministry. An attitude reflected in many of his letters. An attitude that we could use a little more of today.
During times such as these – when a virus is spreading, when information is constantly being updated, when people’s thoughts and opinions fall along a wide spectrum – we could use a little more humility. Yes, we have our freedoms and rights. No, these rights should not be infringed upon. But why? Why do we care so strongly about our freedoms and rights? Is it so that we can continue to call our nation, “The land of the free”? Or is it something else?
“Though I am free and belong to no one, I have made myself a slave to everyone, to win as many as possible” (1 Cor 9:19). Just a few verses later, Paul adds, “I do all this for the sake of the gospel so that I may share in it along with others” (1 Cor 9:23). Paul used his freedom to set it aside at times, so that he could share the freedom of forgiveness with others.
It’s what Christ did. Though Christ was truly free and belonged to no one – in fact, he was King of kings and Lord of lords – yet, he “did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage; rather, he made himself nothing by taking on the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness. And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death – even death on a cross!” (Php 2:6-8).
Jesus valued you so highly that he gave up his rights and freedoms, became a servant of sinners, and died to pay the price of sin.
He did it so that you could be free from sin and free from eternal death. Now, “May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude of mind toward each other that Christ Jesus had” (Rm 15:5).
Cherish your freedoms. But cherish them for the right reason. Preserve your freedoms. But preserve them so that you can have the choice of setting them aside at times for the sake of sharing the freedom of forgiveness.