Many years ago in the rural South a group met one summer evening to pray and worship God. When the singing ended and the preacher stood to share, a torrential thunderstorm broke, interrupting the service.
As the storm subsided, someone began to sob, and soon others were likewise expressing deep contrition for sin. The storm had gotten everyone’s attention while a Holy Presence quietly took control of the humble gathering.
Pastor Hollinger never got to preach that night. He simply stood quietly at the front to welcome and gently counsel those who came forward one after another. Several professed faith in Christ for the first time. Many Christ-followers present were deeply moved to renew their commitment to serve God with new dedication and purpose.
The group had been meeting in a rented facility. What happened that evening was a clear indication to all that God was indeed blessing their faith venture in that spiritually needy community. Before long they combined resources to build their own church down the road. They added hands and feet to their prayers by gladly volunteering for the daunting project. My dad laid the cement blocks for the walls. Though I was a young lad at the time, I also joined the project by shoveling cement, gravel, and sand into a cement mixer used for pouring the concrete floor. It was in that new building where I later made my own profession of faith in Christ.
It is quite amazing what God can do to advance His kingdom when we sincerely seek Him. Sometimes He works in surprising ways, perhaps arresting our attention through an unexpected health diagnosis, a loss of employment, a difficult family issue, or even through a scary thunderstorm. Perhaps God permitted the coronavirus pandemic to wake us up!
The question is, are we listening and sincerely responding to His promptings by repenting of our sinfulness? Human effort and resources are spiritually useless without God. The Bible prophet Zechariah wrote this to the returning Jewish exiles: “This is the word of the Lord: …not by might, nor by power, but by my Spirit, says the Lord of hosts.” (Zechariah 4:6) How God’s people need to be reminded constantly of this truth!
There exists in our culture a general apathy toward the Bible and the gospel message. You and I can be part of the solution by praying fervently, asking God to reveal His saving power and grace. With renewed hearts and ready hands, we can actively participate in the advance of Christ’s kingdom locally and around the world. “By my Spirit, says the Lord.”