A sin-corrupted creation does, at times, deal us a bad hand. If we were to catalog the most severe heartaches in life we’d probably find items on the list such as cancer, divorce, or car crashes. I think we’d also find on that dubious list the pain of a parent agonizing over a wayward child. The prodigal does not always come home.
The life of David occupies a massive portion of the Bible. In fact, we have more biographical data about David than any other individual in the Bible, save God and Christ. We often think of king David, or shepherd boy David, or poet David, musician David, fugitive David, or warrior David. But what do we know about David the family man? Well, besides the big problem of polygamy, there is the heart-rending dysfunctional relationship with his son Absalom.
Let’s take a moment for some Old Testament history, shall we? David’s passionate anger is no substitute for responsible action, and when he ignores the assault upon his daughter Tamar, Absalom believes it falls to him to enact revenge for his sister’s honor. Seeing the villain go unpunished for the sexual assault, Absalom plotted revenge and had the culprit assassinated. This created a never-to-be-healed rift between father, David, and son, Absalom. The dominos continue to fall, and Absalom becomes obsessed with taking over David’s throne and inciting a civil war. Through it all, David is mindful that he is Absalom’s father and Absalom, his son. Although inept as a father, David loves his family very much and aches for peace in the home. Can we not relate to this longing? Don’t all fathers acutely feel the emotional weight of parental responsibility?
The Bible describes Absalom as a charismatic and handsome man whose most striking feature is his luxurious hair. His annual haircut was quite the shindig. But Absalom’s flaw is that he does not carry the emotional capacity for humility like his father. David, when confronted with his sin, is contrite and repentant before God (Psalm 51). In striking contrast, Absalom never seems to see any sin in his mirror.
When the battle for control of the nation was fought, David pled for the troops to spare his son’s life, but the general ignored David’s appeals. Absalom’s head of hair “caught fast in the oak, and he was suspended between heaven and earth.” And Joab “took three javelins in his hand and thrust them into the heart of Absalom while he hang from the oak.” Absalom dies a pitiful death with his hair caught in a tree.
As word of Absalom’s death reaches David, he is devastated. The military victory was won but at great cost to David’s heart. In one of the most poignant moments in all of Scripture, David cries in lament, “O my son Absalom, my son, my son Absalom! Would I had died instead of you, O Absalom, my son, my son!” (2 Samuel 18:33; 19:4). Perhaps you’ve walked in David’s sandals and can relate. Maybe you’ve felt the sting of that kind of pain.
The military general rebuked David for his mourning on what he thought was to be a day of national victory, and so David smiled before the people through a veil of tears. I’m quite sure that was one of David’s worst days. The victory had been won and the nation preserved from division, but Absalom perished without there ever being reconciliation between father and son. Not all prodigal sons come home.
What salve is there for this kind of heartbreak? Is this simply a grief to be shouldered without relief? The gospel of Jesus Christ speaks a word of hope. Certainly, it declares forgiveness and renewal for broken relationships reconciled. Jesus says that sometimes prodigals do come back home and receive the father’s embrace (Luke 15:17,18). But what of those that don’t return? What of the pain parents feel for children who have inexorably slipped away into riotous living? The answer is only this: we must rest in our relationship with God. We must be at peace with our own forgiveness received from his grace and pray for God to work his mercy in their hearts. Do all you can to rightly reconcile, but when the day becomes night we simply close our eyes, lift our prayers, and trust in a God who can heal all wounds.