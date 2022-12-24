First Christian Church Christmas services
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at 3:30 p.m., First Christian Church will hold a Christmas Eve Service at in the front living area the Morada Temple assisted living facility. Several area musicians including Wayne Bachus, Cameron Jackson, Jeff Hogan, Sarah Harris Baker. The service will be led by Elders Ruby Jett, Chuck and Deborah Ellis, Jeff Ellis, and Senior Minister Mike Snell. At 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion service will be held at the church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple. The message is titled “Overwhelmed” and the corresponding scriptures are Psalm 23 and Luke 6:37-38.
At 10 a.m. on Christmas Day, Minister Snell will share the message titled “Whew!” based on Hebrews 4:1-11.
The services are open to the public. For information contact the church office at 254-773-9061.
3C Cowboy Fellowship candlelight service
3C Cowboy Fellowship, 16258 Gooseneck Road in Salado, will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The service is open to the public.
Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church Christmas Eve service
Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple, will hold a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The service is open to the public.
First Church of the Nazarene Christmas event
First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold a Christmas carols and cookie event at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The church will hold a Christmas service featuring Christmas carols and the telling of the Christmas story. Following the service, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate.
First United Methodist Church of Belton Christmas events
First United Methodist Church of Belton, 205 E. Third Ave., will hold multiple activities for Christmas on Saturday.
At 5 p.m. the church will hold its outdoor “Candlelight, Communion and Carols” worship service. Those who attend are asked to bring chairs.
At 7 p.m., the congregation will move into the sanctuary for another service. The nursery will be available for the evening service, which also will be live streamed.
The final service will take place at 11 p.m. Participants will sing “Silent Night” as the day rolls over to Christmas.
All events are open to the public.
Temple Bible Church Christmas Eve service
Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple, will hold a Christmas Eve services on Saturday. One service, which will have childcare available for children in preschool and younger, will take place at 4 p.m. A second service, with no child care available, will take place at 5:30 p.m.
First Baptist Church of Moffat Christmas Eve Service
The First Baptist Church, 13929 Moffat Road in Temple, will hold a Christmas Eve service at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The service is open to the public.
First Baptist Church of Troy Christmas morning service
The First Baptist Church, 20 Church Ave. in Troy, will hold a Christmas morning service at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.
The event will feature a performance from the handbell choir. There will be no Sunday school or prayer meeting on Sunday.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job 1 and 2nd Timothy and Titus (Christian leadership), Colossians and James.
The class meets weekly. There are three options to participate: In person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women); and live on the Zoom online meeting platform.
The in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton. The class is open to all adults.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, co-ed, or married couples.
Each week participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class breaks for Christmas and spring break and finishes the week of May 1, 2023.
To register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
For information call 254-718-6104.