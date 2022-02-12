An expansion to Heidenheimer’s Closet of Hope allows more people to receive help, said the Rev. Mike Baggerly, who runs the ministry, which provides free, quality clothing to people in need.
“The new building gives us an open floor plan which allows for much traffic to flow through and provides us with more room for clothing,” he said. “The number of people varies from week to week, but on average, we help provide clothing to more than a hundred people per week.”
Baggerly said the pandemic raised the need for people without clothing. This issue is something his organization has been able to tackle.
“With the pandemic, we find many more are struggling because of decreased income and other obvious reasons,” he said. “So there does seem to be a bigger need than ever to help people with quality, clean clothing.”
The ministry, described as a blessing by Baggerly, has helped him help those struggling, and he said it has been rewarding.
“It’s also is one of the ways that we can fulfill the example of love that Jesus Christ showed us,” said Baggerly. “We are thrilled about this ministry, but at the same time, it creates an awareness that many more are struggling. We want to get the word to our community that we are here to help in the way that God has given us.”
Those visiting Closet of Hope get more than a new set of clothing, according to Baggerly.
“Not only do people receive help with clothing when they walk through these doors, but before a person leaves Closet of Hope, we try to always ask if they would like to pray,” he said. “We have seen many tears shed in these times of prayer, and also, many have prayed the beautiful prayer of asking Jesus into their heart.”
Closet of Hope is located at 5625 East U.S. Business Highway 190 in Heidenheimer. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For information call 254-624-3043.