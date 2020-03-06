“Loving God completely is the key to loving yourself correctly (seeing ourselves as God sees us), and this in turn is the key to loving others compassionately.”
— Kenneth Boa
Verse of the week: “We love because He first loved us.” 1 John 4:19
Jesus was criticized, rejected, slandered, misunderstood, plotted against, betrayed, denied, and abused by his family, friends, followers, religious leaders and the government. Some of us have been hurt by these same people. Whether this was a relationship with a girlfriend, a father, a mother, a mentor or somebody that you would have given your life for, we have all experienced this kind of pain. Some of us have every right to be angry, bitter, closed off or even scared. But the truth is that because of Christ, we don’t have to remain that way. Even when people spat in his face as he stood there naked and humiliated on the cross, Christ offered forgiveness. Wow. The power that enabled Him to do that also resides in us as we draw closer to the Father.
This is a process. And, perhaps, on this side of forgiveness it appears to be a long and painful one. However, you are not alone. He has promised to never leave us nor forsake us. I’ve experienced pain by the people closest to me. In that experience I have found that leaving the issues unattended is often times like leaving infections on our body unattended. The longer we ignore it the worse it gets but at the same time we know that if we deal with it, it’s going to hurt. I want to encourage us to allow God to deal with the pain. Yes, pouring rubbing alcohol on a wound hurts, but it’s because it’s killing off all the bacteria — the very thing harming us. Allowing God to deal with our pain from past relationships is often times painful, too. But that’s because he’s replacing the lies and pain with His truth and healing. Allowing God to heal those relationships even allows us to love those whom are sometimes difficult to love. But, aren’t we also sometimes hard for God to love? Yet his mercies are new for us every morning.