We’re surrounded by violence. We see it reported in the news and experience it firsthand in our communities.
Even our youngest and most vulnerable can’t be shielded from its reach. Violence is a dreadful expression of humanity’s dark side. It geysers forth from the cracks of our brokenness. Only the wicked revel in its existence. It makes good people grimace. Whenever violence erupts, it reeks of pain, tears, and broken hearts. It causes profound hurt and leaves lasting scars.
It’s so jarring because we’re made for peace, not violence. Upon being created, humanity lived in a tranquil garden. Our progenitors experienced peace as they basked in the brilliance of God’s grace. And ever since Eden’s expulsion, we’ve been trying to get back a semblance of that peace. We often haplessly grope for it in the most futile and expensive ways. But Jesus came to bring true peace and often spoke of it. He knew we desperately needed it. Thus, the purpose of his incarnational redemption mission was to undo the damage done by Adam and Eve. Near the end of his earthly ministry, he said, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid” (John 14:27). To find true and lasting peace we must access it via Christ.
The solution to the problem of violence isn’t just the subtraction of something; it’s the addition of something. You see, true peace isn’t found in the absence of violence. True peace is found in the presence of God.