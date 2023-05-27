Every year, dozens of men and women come to Temple not for medical care or world class bass fishing, but to get the knowledge and certification needed to become a chaplain.
Temple has been home to the International Fellowship of Chaplains for the past eight years — the organization moved to Temple from Florida.
“We are a Christian chaplain ministry that provides practical community support and spiritual counsel to emergency service workers, those in crisis, secular society and people in transition,” said Brian Guinther, chief operations officer of IFOC. “Our chaplains have responded to every disaster in the last 25 years. We work with national response agencies and help bring relief.”
“We have helped people in prison, families of human trafficking, those caught up in a natural disaster. Our training classes provide a crash course in working with people who are having the worst day of their lives.”
One of those training sessions will be held July 10-14 at Harvest Church in Temple.
“Our courses to become a licensed chaplain are available in person and online,” Guinther said. “We are expecting up to 50 people, and we’ve had more than 100 at previous training sessions. The sessions are 40 hours, so those coming in July will be in Temple for a week. They stay in local hotels.”
Guinther said IFOC has trained and licensed thousands of chaplains in the US and globally.
“We were founded 26 years ago,” he said. “We found that many people in churches wanted to do more to impact their communities but didn’t necessarily have the tools to become a pastor. Our chaplains help people in crisis and help folks get through their daily lives.”
“We have active chaplains across the United States, and in Vietnam, China, parts of Africa, and in the Caribbean,” he said. “Currently, we are active in 17 countries.”
“Our chaplains are everywhere people may need a little emotional help — in hospitals, schools, nursing homes, even sports arenas. We also work closely with police and first responders, and we have programs where we work with prisoners.”
Guinther said chaplains are not usually affiliated with a specific denomination, instead they help everyone in crisis.
“We are a Christian ministry and most of the people we train are Christians as well, but respect is our philosophy and we will train anyone who want to attend our classes. We play well with others.”