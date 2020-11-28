BELTON — The history of socialism was the topic of a speech by the Rev. Ron Milne, senior pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple, to the Central Texas Tea Party recently at the Harris Community Center.
“Instead of investing in the future, socialism ends up borrowing more and more,” he said. “Federal borrowing to meet today’s socialist needs is presumption on tomorrow’s tax payers and cruelty to tomorrow’s poor.”
Socialism is not a new concept, he said, and told of early American examples at Plymouth Rock, Jamestown and New Harmony. In all three cases, the settlers started out having all things common and after a few years were starving and angry at each other. The problem, he said, was that some of them weren’t working, but were still eating, so the rest of them lost their motivation to work.
“That’s socialism,” he said.
He quoted Winston Churchill: “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy. Its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.”
Milne listed 10 aspects of the “consistent track record” of socialism.
First, he said, socialism continually seeks to decrease individual freedom and to increase state control.
What government doesn’t take outright, it can take through regulations and taxes, he said.
“Communism is only an extreme form of socialism,” he said. “Their root philosophy is the same. The former USSR, China, Cuba, North Vietnam, etc. refer to themselves as socialist and their political party as communist.”
In any socialistic country, there will be an elite group, he said. Once they are in power, selfish human nature begins to appear.
He quoted Galatians 5:1: “For freedom Christ has set us free.”
“Make sure you stay free,” he said. “Freedom is not the natural state of human history.”
Second, socialism always seeks to attack injustice and inequity by transferring authority from the individual and the family to the state, he said.
“Historically this has always ended up with the proponents of socialism attacking the nuclear family and the public influence of the church. … In the process … socialism has created more injustice and destroyed true liberty.”
He quoted Isaiah 59:14: “Justice is turned back, and righteousness stands far away, for truth has stumbled in the public squares, and uprightness cannot enter.”
Third, he said, socialism feeds covetousness and suppresses individual initiative.
Socialism causes people to push for equality, he said. “Someone’s problem will be that they have more than you do,” he said.
He quoted Proverbs 13:4: “Lazy people want much but get little, but those who work hard will prosper.”
Fourth, socialism has often led to insurrection and revolt, he said.
“People have been trained to look to the state for their needs and wants, and when those are not met, they get angry with the state and with the rich, who must have gotten wealthy by taking advantage of the poor,” he said.
He told the story of Rehoboam, who became king of Israel upon the death of his father, Solomon. The people complained that Solomon had been harsh, and asked Rehoboam to lighten their load. Rehoboam chose to bear down, and this led to civil war and a divided kingdom.
Fifth, socialism trains people to look to the state for provision instead of looking to God and God’s church, he said.
“As this tension escalates, the socialists always seek to educate with an implied or explicit atheist perspective with no creator God and no absolute truth or absolute right and wrong,” he said. “In such an environment, morality always declines.”
Sixth, socialism is always an inefficient and heartless way to meet needs.
“Economically you are the least careful about quality or cost when you are spending someone else’s money to meet some stranger’s needs,” he said. “Socialism also lacks the caring touch of knowing someone,” he said. “It removes the obligations and rewards of compassion and generosity. Those who are heavily taxed feel they have already given and the state should take care of needs.”
He quoted James 2:15-17: “If a brother or sister is poorly clothed and lacking in daily food, and one of you says to them, Go in peace, be warmed and filled, without giving them the things needed for the body, what good is that? So also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.”
Seven, he said, socialism starts with innocent intentions but leads to disaster.
“There has been no more failed system on Earth than socialism,” he said. “It always sounds like such a fair and lovely idea, but it always seems to end in disaster. It leads to misery and poverty and revolt. It has killed more people over the past 150 years than any other governing system, yet the allure continues.”
Proponents of socialism always give the cry, he said, that “this time things will be different. Often it is better for a while.”
Eight, socialism has invaded many areas of American life, he said.
“People depend upon the state in these areas and it is very hard to ever go back,” he said. “Doesn’t it sound wonderful that so many things could be free? We could have free housing, free health care, free education, federally subsidized clean energy, etc. But the government has no money of its own to give — only what it takes from others.”
He quoted Walter Williams: “Three-fifths to two-thirds of the federal budget consists of taking property from one American and giving it to another. Were a private person to do the same thing we’d call it theft.”
Milne’s ninth listed aspect of socialism had to do with the government’s borrowing policy.
“We are setting up our children and grandchildren to be taxed more and receive less benefits because of our selfishness,” he said. “It is politically expedient but terrible stewardship to borrow year after year for increased social spending.”
Ten, he said, socialism devalues individual lives and the sanctity of human life.
“The church affirms the value of every single human life as made in God’s image and having a right to life from conception to natural death,” he said
Only seven nations in the world allow elective abortions after 20 weeks, he said: China, North Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, the Netherlands, Canada and the United States.