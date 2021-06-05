In the 1890s, two Sunday school teachers — one from Illinois, the other New York — had an idea. Since children were out of school all summer, why not create a mini-school focused on the Bible?
The idea caught on, and today vacation Bible school is one of the most popular church-related programs in the United States.
Nearly six in 10 Americans attended vacation Bible school growing up, and according to a study by Lifeway Research, two-thirds of U.S. parents will send kids to VBS this summer. Many of those do not attend church regularly.
“Each week of the summer there are VBS programs going on around America,” said Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research. “It’s one of the things that people love about church.”
Some area churches are not having VBS programs this year as a precaution against COVID, and some have already filled. Here are a few programs still available:
First Baptist Church in Belton
First Baptist Church in Belton will hold “Destination Dig” from 8:30 a.m. until noon June 14-18. The program will feature real-life archaeological finds that have helped uncover “the truth about Jesus.” Pre-registration for the program ends June 6. To register visit fbbelton.org/vbs2021.
Immanuel Lutheran Ministries
Immanuel Lutheran Ministries will offer the vacation Bible school program “Rocky Railway: Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through” June 21-25 at the Temple campus located at 2109 W. Ave. H.
On this faith-filled adventure, children will have the opportunity to discover that trusting Jesus pulls them through life’s ups and downs. The program is free but pre-registration is encouraged so that event planners have a head count. To RSVP, call 2154-773-3898 or visit www.ilmtexas.org for more information.
St. Mary Catholic Church
St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple will present “Under Construction: Building up the Body of Christ” for children 4 years old though fifth grade. The program will be 9 a.m. until noon, June 21-25, and the cost is $20 per child.
The program will include faith-building arts and crafts, Bible stories, games and music. Call Patricia St. Amour at 254-773-4541 to register.
Memorial Baptist Church
Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 S. Fifth St. in Temple, will present “Discovery on Adventure Island” June 28 through July 2.
This is a virtual program designed for families who have children 3 years old through the fifth grade.
Pick up your VBS packet containing everything needed for the program from 6-7 p.m. June 27. A family celebration night will be at 6 p.m. July 2.
Belton Church of Christ
The Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N Main St., will offer a vacation Bible school program 6-8 p.m. July 18-22.
The theme of the program will be “Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God”. The program is free and open to children age 3 years old through those exiting the fifth grade.
There is limited space and pre-registration is advised. To register, visit beltonkids.com/vbs.